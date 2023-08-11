Church leader has called on US to leave Niger or face God’s wrath

In a surprising turn of events, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of Nigeria’s INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a strong warning to the United States, urging them to refrain from invading Niger Republic. Ayodele’s caution came with a spiritual perspective, stating that such an invasion would be seen as fighting against the divine will and might even escalate into a third world war.

The religious leader expressed his concerns during a recent gathering at his church, emphasizing that any military aggression against Niger would be considered a “satanic” and “terrorist” act that could incur the wrath of God. Ayodele’s message was clear: “Don’t invade Niger. Invasion of the country will cause more trouble to the peace of the world. It won’t be an easy thing. It’s too early to fight in Niger; don’t start a third world war.”





INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader Primate Elijah Ayodele





Niger Military Government Leader Signs Decree to Form New Transitional Government





Meanwhile, on the political front, Niger’s junta leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has taken significant steps to establish a new transitional government following the recent coup. In a decree issued today, Gen. Tchiani announced the formation of a 21-member transitional cabinet of ministers. The new government lineup features a blend of military and civilian figures, reflecting an attempt to restore stability and balance in the administration.





At the helm of this transitional government is Interim Prime Minister Lamine Zeine Ali Mahamane, who is also slated to assume the role of Minister of Economy and Finance. Notably, the former Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Salifou Mody, has been appointed as the Minister of National Defence, further cementing his position as Gen. Tchiani’s deputy.





The junta’s actions haven’t stopped at the formation of the new government. A series of sweeping changes have taken place, including the appointment of new military chiefs and the removal of senior government officials who were associated with the previous administration led by President Bazoum.





Tensions and Transitions in Niger





As tensions continue to simmer both domestically and internationally over the recent coup in Niger, Primate Elijah Ayodele’s spiritual warning adds a unique layer to the evolving situation. The global community now watches closely as the new transitional government takes the reins, with hopes for stability and a peaceful return to democratic governance in Niger. As the nation navigates these turbulent waters, the influence of both spiritual and political leaders will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its future.