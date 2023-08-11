The Cipher Conspiracy and The Intercept’s Reveal

by Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

The political landscape of Pakistan has been in turmoil recently, primarily due to the claims and revelations surrounding Imran Khan’s conspiracy narrative involving a diplomatic cipher. Over the last year, Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and PTI chief, has been insistent on a conspiracy involving this cipher, which he claimed was a testament to foreign involvement against him. However, recent events, spearheaded by The Intercept’s story on the matter, have painted a contrasting picture, challenging the validity of Khan’s claims.

The Intercept, a reputable news outlet known for its investigative journalism, published details about the cipher in question. Interestingly, while the publication did shed light on the cipher’s content, it outright denied possessing an actual copy of the document. Furthermore, no sources came forth to authenticate the veracity of the cipher, leading many to speculate about the authenticity of the entire narrative.





Imran Khan when he was in his residence in Lahore, Pakistan.[ Photo: Saad Sarfraz Sheikh for NPR]





Despite the absence of a verified copy, let’s assume, for argument’s sake, that this was the cipher that Imran Khan had lost and which he claimed was handed over to American authorities. Such an admission would be severely damaging to Khan and his party, PTI, as it would debunk the narrative of an ‘American conspiracy’. Instead, it would portray the situation as a result of strong diplomatic dialogue, which isn’t unprecedented. Therefore, the narrative that Khan and his party had been promoting for a year becomes questionable at best.





Further inconsistencies arise when you delve deeper into the narratives presented by various stakeholders. The newspaper (The Intercept) itself, while emphasizing their efforts to verify the document they obtained, admitted to being unsuccessful in confirming its legitimacy. This by itself is a glaring issue, raising concerns about the authenticity of the information being disseminated. If the publication making claims cannot validate the content, its credibility is inherently shaky.





Moreover, comments attributed to Donald Lowe in the cipher, as cited by The Intercept, suggest that it was Lowe’s idea to encourage confidence against Khan, rather than it being a direct threat from the American government. This correlates with the statements from the National Security announcement and subsequent press conferences, where it was iterated that no foreign threats were received and no conspiracy was orchestrated against Khan.





The stance of the U.S. State Department has also been clear. Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, on more than one occasion, has clarified that the U.S. neither intervenes in domestic political matters of other nations nor supports any specific political party. These statements, in light of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) inquiry into the ‘cypher-gate’ scandal, further challenge Khan’s conspiracy narrative.





While Khan’s narrative revolved around international conspiracies, confessions from within his camp suggest a different tale. Azam Khan, Khan’s ex-principal secretary, was reported to have said that Khan was keen on using the original cipher to manipulate a narrative against both the establishment and the opposition. This revelation counters Khan’s portrayal of an international conspiracy, as Azam’s statement suggests Khan’s intention to divert attention from foreign involvement in an opposition-led no-confidence motion against him.





The crux of the issue here isn’t just about the legitimacy of a document. It concerns the national reputation of Pakistan, the trustworthiness of its leaders, and the strategic ties it holds with international players. Spreading unverified information, especially ones that implicate foreign powers, isn’t merely an internal political game; it has ramifications on an international scale.





Ultimately, while the recent revelations do not absolve or implicate any party entirely, they shed light on a twisted political narrative that seems more convoluted than initially assumed. Imran Khan’s claims, particularly in light of the contradicting statements and evidence, appear to be on shaky ground. With national dignity and reputation at stake, it’s imperative for the truth to be unearthed, and if necessary, for those responsible to be held accountable.





Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman earned his Ph.D. from the University of Pisa, Italy. He is an Assistant Professor and MS Cluster Head in Department of Strategic Studies at Air University, Islamabad, Pakistan.