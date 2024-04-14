How Tech is used to kill civilians in Gaza?

by Victor Cherubim





Many know that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already used to be a force for the good, as well as a force for evil?





How many of us know that Amazon and Google and some other BIG TECH Companies jointly signed a US$ 1.2 billion contract to provide the Israeli Government military cloud computing software technology, used in the killing of civilian residents in the War in Gaza.





As the saying “everything goes in love and war, ”the powers to be” perhaps, could have consoled themselves by blaming much of this inhumanity in war as, “the machine did it, not us” syndrome? It’s the blame game?





It is a pathetic state of affairs that the war could have killed over 32,000 civilians in Gaza, in a matter of six months, if for sake of argument, we accept that Palestinians and Israeli’s are both human wouldn’t they be a bit more considerate, more understanding not to massacre, just born innocent children? That is too much to ask today, as pride of place takes precedence in any war?





It is a international disgrace that the world body, the United Nations Security Council, is unable to enforce its resolution for a temporary ceasefire at least?





Who could state that said the “spark of life” was abandoned more so in this war? It may seem targeting the wanted “Mafioso Criminals” which Isra El’ had on its lists as “enemies of the State”, was expected, to be pursued, but not accomplished?





Outsourcing is a phenomenon of our times





Beside, we should also not be surprised by these same big tech firms benefitting themselves by “Outsourcing,” a lot of the repetitious and tedious work that is performed better by machine, than by Man. The human brain, no longer seems to be the deciding factor, instead “it seems cloned” and AI does is partly doing the work of statistics analysis, as well as some identification of identity, together with its so called “donkey work,” which is outsourced. Far away, wage cheap, cheap labour distant places like Vietnam, Philippines, and South Africa and without a doubt, the more software business has gone to Bangalore, South India?





Money counts and cheap money always counts as better value for the quick buck making industrial world.





What then really counts more in today’s world?





Semiconductor chips have taken over. It is sad, yet in some respects beneficial that semiconductor chips are in place in everything from our Smart Phone, Smart Watch, our driverless Cars, auto catalytic converters and rechargeable batteries, to the very satellites that keep us “connected”. They cannot be manufactured without Rare Earth Elements (REEs). The writing is on the wall, “no Rare Earth elements equals = no semiconductor chips equals =no AI or AGI, Artificial General Intelligence, and other Advanced Tech.





China has the largest reserves of Rare Earth metals and production of REM in the world. Vietnam, Brazil and Russia also have significant reserves.





In the past RE elements were not considered mine worthy, but are now in much demand, due to Semi-Conductor and Systems industries leverage AI.





Researchers believe that the application of Machine Learning AI/ML will dramatically accelerate in the semiconductor industry over the next few years. Taking steps to scale up now will allow companies to capture the full benefits of these technologies.





Research Company, McKynsey & Co., believe device makers, including Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, and semiconductor assembly and test services, or SATS, will become more competitive.





Because of their high capital requirements, semiconductor companies operate in a winner-takes-most or winner-takes-all environment. Consequently, they have persistently attempted to shorten product life cycles and aggressively pursue innovation to introduce products more quickly and stay competitive. But the stakes are getting increasingly high. With each new technology node, expenses rise because research and design investments, as well as capital expenditures for production equipment, increase drastically as structures get smaller. For example, “research and design costs for the development of a chip increased from about $28 million per node to about $540 million at the leading-edge 5 nm node, meanwhile, fab construction costs for the same nodes increased from $400 million to $5.4 billion”.





What will stop the escalation of wars in the future?





In short, wars begin in the minds of man and in the minds of Man, defences of peace must be constructed. Control AI and in essence you control wars of the future. Man needs time and space to survive?