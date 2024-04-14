Iran launches large-scale drone, missile attack against Israel

A combined attack of dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones from Iran triggered air raid alerts across Israel early on Sunday, the Israeli army said, as residents reported multiple bombings were heard.





This long exposure photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows traces of miles and flares from explosions in the sky over Kiryat Shemona as Israel's anti-missile system intercepts missiles and drones from Iran. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)

The projectiles triggered sirens in Jerusalem, the Negev Desert and the Dead Sea in the south, the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in the north as well as the occupied West Bank.