Iran launches large-scale drone, missile attack against Israel

A combined attack of dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones from Iran triggered air raid alerts across Israel early on Sunday, the Israeli army said, as residents reported multiple bombings were heard.
|This long exposure photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows traces of miles and flares from explosions in the sky over Kiryat Shemona as Israel's anti-missile system intercepts missiles and drones from Iran. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)
The projectiles triggered sirens in Jerusalem, the Negev Desert and the Dead Sea in the south, the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in the north as well as the occupied West Bank.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed during a press briefing that Israel was under attack by ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, noting that aerial defense systems have intercepted some of the missiles.
Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported that about 100 drones, out of about 400-500 that have been launched, were intercepted before reaching Israel by allied countries, including the American, Jordanian, and British forces.
