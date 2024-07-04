The current Indian rogue policies are counterproductive as they damage India's global standing, strain diplomatic ties in the region, and create internal instability.

by Muhammad Wasama Khalid





A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute (a non-profit public opinion research group founded in 2014) reveals a significant decline in Canadians’ positive views of India. According to the data, positive perceptions dropped 11 points from 44% in March 2023 to 33% in 2024.





This follows a report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) raising concerns about potential foreign interference in Canadian elections, including from India.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The frosty relations likely stem from recent tensions between the two nations. Prime Minister Trudeau’s accusation that India played a role in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil is a key factor. Even though India denies the allegations, such accusations can leave a lasting negative impression and damage trust.





U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, confirmed to CTV News that “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public claim of a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.









The recent decline in India’s favorability in Canada is a stark reminder that the BJP’s rogue policies, driven by its Hindutva ideology, are severely damaging India’s international reputation. This trend is not just a public relations disaster but also a strategic blunder that endangers global peace and undermines India’s long-term interests on the global stage.





Allegations of Indian interference in foreign affairs have caused tension with several countries, including Canada and the US. These claims raise concerns about upholding international diplomatic principles. Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada has publicly addressed the difficulties these situations pose for Canadians of Indian origin. His statements highlight the human dimension of such issues.





Separately, a Qatari court recently sentenced eight former Indian Navy officials to death on espionage charges. The men, reportedly working for Indian intelligence (RAW), are accused of leaking information about Qatar’s submarine program with Italy to Israel. This incident has caused alarm in India’s Ministry of External Affairs.





Adding to the tensions are reports by human rights groups alleging extrajudicial killings by Indian security forces in Kashmir. These reports raise concerns about human rights and due process.





For example, in July 2020, the Indian Army admitted that its troops used excessive force in Shopian, resulting in the deaths of three laborers from the Rajouri district. This incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability.





A report by The Guardian alleges that Indian actions targeting individuals deemed as terrorists may extend beyond its borders. This report raises concerns about upholding international norms and the legality of such operations.





Some Indian officials, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, have reportedly expressed support for this approach. These allegations, along with reports of extrajudicial killings within India, could potentially damage India’s image on the world stage. A country’s reputation for upholding international law and human rights is crucial for fostering strong alliances and partnerships.









The BJP’s approach not only faces criticism abroad but also risks backlash within India. The targeting of dissidents and activists undermines the very democratic values that India seeks to uphold. It has led to increased domestic unrest and alienation among minority communities and southern Indian states further destabilizing the country from within.





The BJP’s Hindutva-driven policies and aggressive actions abroad are harming India’s reputation and threatening international peace. Extrajudicial killings and interference in other countries’ democratic processes create a volatile environment, increasing the risk of international conflicts and regional destabilization.





India’s diplomatic relations have faced erosion across multiple fronts. The historical conflict with Pakistan over Kashmir has seen recent escalations, such as the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike. Border tensions with China were exacerbated by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, leading to increased military presence and strained economic relations. The boundary dispute with Nepal resurfaced in 2020 with Nepal’s new political map, causing a diplomatic standoff. Water-sharing disagreements with Bangladesh over the Teesta River have led to occasional friction. The India-Sri Lanka fishermen conflict remains a recurring issue. Diplomatic ties with Malaysia deteriorated in 2019 following criticisms of India’s Kashmir policies and the CAA, leading to reduced palm oil imports from Malaysia. Lastly, tensions with Turkey have arisen from President Erdoğan’s criticism of India’s Kashmir policies and support for Pakistan, resulting in downgraded economic and defense ties.





India must reconsider its policies to promote peace in the region, particularly by stopping actions that fuel unrest in Tibet. By adopting a more diplomatic and less confrontational approach, the party can help repair damaged relationships and restore India’s image. Essential steps in this direction include engaging in open dialogues, upholding human rights, and respecting the sovereignty of other nations.





The current Indian rogue policies are counterproductive as they damage India’s global standing, strain diplomatic ties in the region, and create internal instability. A shift towards more respectful and constructive engagement is crucial for India’s future on the international stage and for maintaining global peace.