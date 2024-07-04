Megamax Container Ship “Ever Ace” Makes Impressive Arrival at Colombo Port

Constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries on Koje Island, South Korea, the vessel is powered by a formidable two-stroke Wärtsila engine equipped with 11 cylinders, generating an impressive 70,950 kilowatts.

Yesterday, the colossal Megamax container ship, named “Ever Ace,” docked at the Colombo East Container Terminal under the management of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. Boasting an astounding capacity nearing 24,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), the “Ever Ace” stands among the largest container ships globally. Spanning 61.5 meters in width and accommodating 24 rows of containers side by side, its sheer scale is a testament to modern maritime engineering.





Capable of cruising at 22.6 knots, the "Ever Ace" exemplifies cutting-edge efficiency and capability in global shipping.





The arrival of the “Ever Ace” at Colombo Port marks a significant moment, highlighting Sri Lanka’s strategic position in global maritime trade and the port’s capacity to handle the world’s largest vessels with precision and efficiency.