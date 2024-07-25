Post-Colonial Education: A Sri Lankan’s UN Reflections

by Ruwantissa Abeyratne





You can never understand one language unless you understand at least two ~ Geoffrey Williams





Sathnam Sangera begins his book “Empire World : How British Imperialism Shaped the World” by saying that 2.6 billion people inhabit former British colonies and one in three people today drive on the left-hand side of the road, which is an artifact of the British empire. Somewhere in his book – which is brilliant in research and extent – Sangera goes on to describe a school with characteristic British public school features: “The college, occupying some 10 acres of land, has many of the standard features: day and boarding options; flats for teachers known as masters; buildings more than a century old…The school has an official crest…and a school motto in Latin. The student body is organized, in part by house…There is a school magazine…there are tributes around the place to the school’s old boys and there is a school song with lyrics that plug into British imperialist ideals” .





Sangera could have been describing my school in Sri Lanka but he was referring to King’s College in Lagos – a boys-only school, where “[T]he principle’s online biography, for instance features some of the hyperbole that makes the English language in this part of the world such a delight”.





All About Me





I hope the reader will indulge me, but in my defense I want to preface the following information by saying that this is the first time I am writing about myself publicly, and this is just to add perspective to what I am getting at in this article.





From my school I went on to join the Faculty of Law in Colombo University and, with the burden of classical English knowledge weighing heavily on me – of Chaucer and Milton; of Shakespeare and Dickens; and of Chesterton and Wodehouse – I studied an amalgam of English common law and Roman Dutch Law which were the base of judicial and juridical determination in Sri Lanka. Curiously, and inexplicably at that time, law was also taught in the Sinhala language, where the bulk of the students – although the crème de la crème of intellect – were functionally illiterate in English and did not have the benefit of English legal texts and law reports which were exclusively in English at the time.





Therefore, unlike me, they could not pursue graduate studies in English in a foreign university. I went armed with my Chaucer and Milton; Hohfeld and Kelsen; Hart and Dworkin, to Australia for a master’s degree and ended up with a doctorate from Canada. I worked in an international airline and later at The United Nations, for a total of 30 years+ while also teaching in two English medium universities in Montreal. All this, because of my expensive classical education in English, which alas, many in Sri Lanka are yet to benefit from. None of the places I worked at had “Sinhala-only” executive staff.





My work at the UN mostly involved drafting papers in English (which is the main language of the UN, although it also works in Spanish, French, Arabic and Chinese) and addressing and attending meetings in English (where interpretation services were offered for the other languages). I have watched, in dismay, how some (not all) Sri Lankan delegates of high positions in Sri Lanka, struggled embarrassingly to communicate at our meetings. They were all highly qualified and intelligent officers of State but were unable to contribute meaningfully to the discussions. Often, they were accompanied by an English speaking “observer” to circumvent this deficiency.





Sri Lanka





Based on government data and World Bank statistics, Sri Lanka boasts a youth literacy rate of nearly 99% and an adult literacy rate exceeding 92%. However, this measurement only covers basic literacy, defined by UNESCO as the ability to read and write a simple statement about one’s daily life with understanding.





To thrive in a globalized and digital world, a wider scope of functional literacy is necessary. Digital literacy (38.7%), financial literacy (35%), and English literacy (22%) remain relatively low, with rural communities, women, and disadvantaged groups experiencing the lowest rates.





Currently, 82% of Sri Lanka’s population resides in rural areas, with almost 27% of the labor force engaged in agriculture. Many are smallholder farmers facing significant threats from climate change, including rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, soil degradation, saltwater intrusion, and more frequent and intense extreme weather events. For these communities, economic diversification, capacity building, and infrastructure development are vital for long-term survival.





Sri Lanka, a nation characterized by a diverse cultural and linguistic landscape, designates Sinhala and Tamil as its official languages. Nevertheless, English serves as an essential link language, facilitating communication among ethnic communities and connecting the nation to the global stage. In this regard, Sri Lankans proficient in English possess distinct advantages over those who speak only Sinhala, extending across educational, economic, and social spheres.





The story of my life illustrates that one of the primary benefits for English-speaking Sri Lankans is their access to superior educational resources and opportunities. English serves as the main medium of instruction in numerous esteemed schools and universities both within Sri Lanka and internationally. Mastery of English enables students to utilize a vast range of academic materials, research papers, and textbooks predominantly available in English. This access not only fosters a deeper understanding of various subjects but also promotes critical thinking and enhances overall academic performance.





Moreover, proficiency in English is often a prerequisite for many scholarships and international exchange programs. English-speaking students are therefore in a better position to apply for and benefit from these opportunities, gaining exposure to global educational standards and practices. Such exposure broadens their intellectual horizons and equips them for advanced studies and research at leading global institutions.





In the economic domain, English-speaking Sri Lankans hold a competitive edge in the job market. English is the lingua franca of international business, technology, and commerce. Multinational corporations and local businesses with international operations prefer employees who can communicate effectively in English. Consequently, English-speaking individuals are more likely to secure high-paying jobs, achieve career advancement, and find opportunities in diverse sectors such as finance, information technology, tourism, and hospitality.





Additionally, the expansion of the global gig economy has opened numerous opportunities for freelance work and remote jobs, many of which necessitate English proficiency. English-speaking Sri Lankans can capitalize on these opportunities, providing services such as content writing, digital marketing, software development, and customer support. This capability to engage in the global job market not only boosts their income potential but also provides economic resilience.





Socially and culturally, English-speaking Sri Lankans enjoy notable benefits. Proficiency in English enhances communication with individuals from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds within the country, fostering social cohesion and mutual understanding. This is particularly significant in a multi-ethnic society like Sri Lanka, where language differences can often impede unity and harmony.





Culturally, English provides access to a vast array of global media, literature, and entertainment. English-speaking individuals can appreciate books, films, music, and news from around the world, enriching their cultural experiences and broadening their perspectives. This cultural fluency allows them to engage in more diverse and informed conversations, promoting greater cultural awareness and sensitivity.





In the digital age, proficiency in English grants unparalleled access to information and technology. A significant portion of online content, including educational resources, scientific research, and technical documentation, is available in English. English-speaking Sri Lankans can leverage this extensive knowledge base for personal and professional growth.





Furthermore, proficiency in English is crucial for navigating and utilizing various technological tools and platforms. From coding and software development to online courses and professional networking sites, English is the dominant language. This technological fluency enables English-speaking individuals to stay abreast of the latest advancements, enhance their skill sets, and remain competitive in an ever-evolving job market.





Sri Lankans proficient in English possess considerable advantages over their “Sinhala-only” counterparts in multiple areas. Their command of English opens up superior educational opportunities, improves economic prospects, offers social and cultural benefits, and grants access to vast information and technological resources. While the promotion of Sinhala is vital for preserving cultural identity and heritage, fostering English proficiency is equally critical for ensuring that Sri Lankans can succeed in a globalized world. By embracing bilingualism, Sri Lanka can fully realize the potential of its people, fostering progress and unity in an increasingly interconnected world.





My Take





To bridge the gap between Sinhala-speaking and bilingual citizens in Sri Lanka, several strategic initiatives focusing on education, policy, community engagement, and technology are necessary. Beginning with educational reforms, it is essential to introduce English language learning from an early age, integrating it into the regular curriculum for all students, irrespective of their primary language of instruction. Additionally, investing in comprehensive training programs for English language teachers to enhance their teaching skills and methodologies is crucial, ensuring high-quality instruction across all regions. Creating language immersion programs where students can spend part of their school day or academic year in environments where English is the primary language of instruction is also vital.





In terms of policy and government initiatives, enforcing language policies that promote bilingualism and ensuring that government services, documents, and communications are available in both Sinhala and English is important. Providing incentives such as scholarships, grants, and recognition for proficiency in both languages can encourage students and adults to learn English. Public awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits of bilingualism for personal and national development will promote a positive attitude towards learning English.





Community engagement and support can be fostered by establishing community centers offering free or low-cost English language classes for all age groups, particularly targeting rural and underserved areas. Developing peer tutoring and mentoring programs where bilingual individuals volunteer to teach and support Sinhala-speaking individuals in learning English can further support this initiative. Promoting cultural exchange programs and events that encourage interaction and language practice between Sinhala-speaking and bilingual communities is another effective strategy.





Technological integration and access play a significant role, and developing and providing access to online platforms and mobile apps offering English language courses, resources, and practice exercises tailored to different proficiency levels is essential. Implementing digital literacy programs that include English language learning components ensures that participants gain both technical and language skills. Encouraging the production and broadcasting of bilingual media content such as television shows, movies, and radio programs can facilitate passive language learning and cultural exchange.





Workplace initiatives are also critical, and businesses should be encouraged to offer English language training programs for their employees, fostering a bilingual workforce. Implementing workplace policies that promote the use of both Sinhala and English in professional communication and documentation is important, as is organizing networking events and professional development workshops conducted in English, providing practical language use opportunities for Sinhala-speaking individuals.





Collaboration with international organizations is beneficial, and partnerships with these entities to bring expertise, resources, and best practices in language education to Sri Lanka can be pursued. Facilitating international exchange programs that allow students and professionals to immerse themselves in English-speaking environments abroad will enhance their language skills and cultural understanding.





Support for rural and disadvantaged communities can be achieved by focusing on rural areas with the establishment of well-equipped language labs and libraries that provide access to English learning materials. Offering targeted scholarships and financial aid for students from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds to attend bilingual schools or language courses is another measure. Conducting outreach programs in rural areas to raise awareness about the importance of bilingualism and providing information on available resources and opportunities will also be effective.





By implementing these comprehensive strategies, Sri Lanka can effectively bridge the gap between Sinhala-speaking and bilingual citizens, fostering greater unity, understanding, and progress within the nation.





Dr. Abeyratne teaches aerospace law at McGill University. Among the numerous books he has published are Air Navigation Law (2012) and Aviation Safety Law and Regulation (to be published in 2023). He is a former Senior Legal Counsel at the International Civil Aviation Organization.