UK Army Chief: Prepare for War in Three Years

Britain must be ready to fight a war within the next three years, the new head of the Army, Gen Sir Roland Walker, has warned. In a speech addressing the evolving global threats, he highlighted the increasing volatility of the world stage but noted that war is not inevitable if the Army prepares adequately.





Gen Walker outlined his strategic vision to bolster the Army’s combat capabilities, aiming to double its fighting power by 2027 and triple it by the end of the decade. In his first address since taking on the role, he emphasized the dangers posed by an “axis of upheaval” which includes Russia, China, and Iran.





Lieutenant General Sir Roland 'Roly' Walker attends a Service of Thanksgiving for Admiral The Lord Boyce at Westminster Abbey on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)





The general expressed concerns about Russia’s potential retribution against the West for its support of Ukraine. “It doesn’t matter how it ends. I think Russia will emerge from it probably weaker objectively – or absolutely – but still very, very dangerous and wanting some form of retribution for what we have done to help Ukraine,” he stated.





Walker also pointed to the threats posed by China’s ambitions to retake Taiwan and Iran’s likely pursuit of nuclear weapons. He stressed that these threats could become acute within the next three years, particularly given the cooperative sharing of weapons and technology among these nations since the war in Ukraine.





Despite the stark warnings, Gen Walker remained optimistic about avoiding conflict, provided the UK re-establishes credible land forces to support its deterrence strategy. He did not call for additional funding or troops directly but underscored the need for the Army to modernise quickly, focusing on advancements in technology such as Artificial Intelligence and enhanced firepower.





His goal is for the Army to develop the capability to destroy an enemy three times its size by firing faster and further, drawing lessons from the current conflict in Ukraine.





The speech comes just a week after the government announced a comprehensive defence review aimed at addressing the “hollowed-out” state of the armed forces. Defence Secretary John Healey, in launching the review, cited issues of procurement waste and low morale as critical areas needing urgent attention.





The latest Ministry of Defence figures from April 2024 indicate that the UK’s regular Army, excluding Gurkhas and volunteers, comprises 75,325 members. Recruitment has struggled to keep pace with retention, leading to a reduction in the target headcount from 82,000 to 72,500 by 2025.





NATO members have committed to spending at least 2% of GDP on defence annually by 2024, though several nations may fall short of this target. The UK currently allocates 2.3% of its GDP to defence, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously indicating a goal to increase this to 2.5%. However, a timeline for this increase has yet to be established.