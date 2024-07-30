Urgent: Restore South Eastern University’s Academic Integrity Mr Presidnet

by A Special Correspondent





The University Grants Commission (UGC) emphasizes ‘Academic and Research Excellence’ and ‘Personal Integrity’ in its criteria for selecting a Vice Chancellor. However, the Council of the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka (SEUSL) has recommended Rameez Aboobacker, who has been identified as a serial plagiarist, for another term as Vice Chancellor. This recommendation comes despite numerous complaints, media reports, and ongoing investigations by government authorities. Another candidate, ranked three in the council recommendation, also faces similar allegations.





Engineering Faculty of South Eastern University of Sri Lanka

During a meeting on May 18, 2023, chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, there was a decision to remove Rameez Aboobacker from his position during his first term. This decision reflects a global trend where institutions take firm actions against plagiarism. In 2024, the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay due to plagiarism allegations and the dismissal of academics from three Thai universities for research fraud have been widely reported. Surprisingly, Rameez Aboobacker has been recommended by Council of the SEUSL for his second term without considering various proven allegations of academic fraudulence and plagiarism. But in the above stated meeting, chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, it was decided to remove Rameez Aboobacker by appointing a Competent Authority to SEUSL. A strict and rational process in this regard from Hon. President is a timely need to restore the Academic Integrity at SEUSL.





Under Rameez Aboobacker’s leadership over the past three years, SEUSL has faced numerous challenges. Media outlets have published dozens of articles exposing plagiarism and research fraud at the university, none of which Rameez Aboobacker has addressed. These scandals have tarnished the university’s reputation, negatively impacting its ranking and causing dissatisfaction among reputable academics.





The presence of a plagiarist as Vice Chancellor has also hindered the university’s ability to attract affiliations and collaborations, both locally and internationally. This situation complicates the recognition and accreditation of professional degree programs, and discourages parents and prospective postgraduate applicants from considering SEUSL. Consequently, the university struggles to attract students and fails to establish itself as a hub of higher education.





Conflict of interest arises when higher university authorities must investigate cases of plagiarism and academic fraud while the institution is led by an individual with questionable academic integrity. This weak leadership protects other academic frauds within the institution from facing investigations and disciplinary actions, potentially leading to the recruitment and promotion of more unethical individuals. How can disciplinary actions for academic offenses be justified when the institution’s leadership is itself compromised?





The responsibility now falls on authorities beyond SEUSL, including the UGC, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the President. A strict, fair and rational process in this regard from all the relevant authorities and Hon. President is a timely need to restore the Academic Integrity at SEUSL. If these authorities handle the Vice Chancellor appointment based on the interests of vested groups, ignoring the well-recognized crisis in the institution’s core functions, Sri Lanka will be perceived as a nation unable to address even fundamental issues like academic integrity at a state-owned university. At a time when the country’s actions are under international scrutiny, especially during a financial crisis, it is crucial to demonstrate a strong commitment to eradicating corruption in state institutions.