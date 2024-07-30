Vikramabahu Karunaratne: The Last Leftist in Sri Lanka

Editorial





The leftist movement has witnessed many comings and goings. Once a beacon of dreams for a truly socialist society grounded in equity, leftists were the voices that championed the oppressed and fought valiantly for their rights. Their genuine efforts are etched in the pages of history. However, as neoliberalism took hold of public consciousness, leftists became akin to an endangered species—its demise attributed not only to neoliberalism’s ascendancy but also to the deep-seated disunity and opportunism that plagued many leftist movements and politicians. They altered their stances, mocked neoliberalism while betraying the very principles they once espoused, and never hesitated to sacrifice their colleagues for personal gain. The left weakened from within, exemplified by the disintegration of the USSR, which was facilitated by opportunists within its ranks, manipulated by the CIA under Senior Bush and later, the “Boys Enterprise.”





File photo of Vikramabahu Karunaratne





In Sri Lankan history, the transformation of the left into a symbol of betrayal and hollow heroism serves as a stark reminder of how far the movement has fallen. Many, donning the guise of leftist leaders, mistook their positions for royal privileges, only to turn their promises into mere spectacles. Ironically, these clowns continued their dance, oblivious to the circus they had created. Yet, amidst this chaos, a few stood out, striving to build a society where no one would feel inferior or fear their fellow beings. One such individual was Dr Vikramabahu Karunaratne, who passed away today.





Educated at Cambridge, Vikramabahu Karunaratne embraced political activism early, joining the Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP) in 1962 while an undergraduate at the University of Ceylon. Elected to the LSSP’s Central Committee in 1972, he soon clashed with the party’s leadership over their alignment with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and its 1972 Republican Constitution, leading to his expulsion. In 1977, Karunaratne, alongside other disillusioned former LSSP members, founded the Nava Sama Samaja Party (New Social Equality Party).





In 1978, he was arrested in Kandy for protesting against the President’s visit. After months of detention, he was released without charge, and despite being suspended from the University of Peradeniya, he was reinstated following a protracted inquiry. He was later forced to leave the university after receiving his back pay. Although the Cabinet decided to reinstate him in 2001, the university refused. The Human Rights Commission intervened, and the current government eventually restored his status and paid his back wages. Despite these struggles, Karunaratne was announced as the Left Front’s presidential candidate for the 2010 election on 26 November 2009, though he did not succeed.









In a Sri Lanka Guardian article from a decade ago, Karunaratne highlighted the struggles against the ruling elements and the necessity of people’s councils, observing, “There are social organizations building people’s councils throughout the country, and there are ongoing battles between these organizations and the government’s fascist-style thugs. This continued formation of people’s committees is a serious development for the future.” He also foresaw the economic crisis that Sri Lanka later encountered, writing in 2012, “Speculating is the assumption of risk with the anticipation of gain but recognising a higher than average possibility of loss. Free market economists claim that speculation can be analysed and measured, thus distinguishing it from investment only by the degree of risk. Both Marx and Keynes condemned speculation in the share market as a form of gambling based on random outcomes. Even with market knowledge, one is disadvantaged if shares are manipulated. No gambler would risk money in a rigged game. Thilak’s resignation, explaining his reasons, is a warning to investors. Though we disagreed politically, Thilak, a year my junior at college and a fellow senior cadet, was an honest person.”





Karunaratne witnessed the crises and sensed the grim trajectory of the country. He fought valiantly but faced public mockery. Some suggested he would have been more effective as a university professor than as a leftist politician. Nevertheless, he pursued his goals with unwavering conviction until his end. It is not an exaggeration to say that he was the last true leftist in Sri Lanka. May his soul rest in peace.