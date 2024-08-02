97 Years of the PLA: Guardians of Peace and Progress

by Qi Zhenhong





At the reception celebrating the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Colombo on July 29, 2024, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka delivered the following remarks emphasizing the strong bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between China and Sri Lanka.- Editors





On August 1, 1927, in order to achieve the independence of the Chinese nation and the liberation of the Chinese people, the Communist Party of China (CPC) launched an armed uprising, announcing the birth of the PLA. Since then, the glorious day of August 1 has become the Army Day. The PLA is a military of the people, for the people, and close to the people like their sons and daughters. Over the past 97 years, under the strong leadership of the CPC, the PLA has made indelible historic contribution to the liberation of the Chinese nation, to the advancement of China’s reform and opening up, to defending China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and to safeguarding world peace and human progress. The once poorly equipped PLA is becoming a modern and well-equipped military force for peace that is mighty, disciplined, and world-renowned.





Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong speaks at the 97th PLA anniversary reception in Colombo, highlighting China-Sri Lanka relations and cooperation, July 29, 2024 [ Photo: Chinese Embassy, Colombo].





Since we entered the new era, the PLA, under the command of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, has been actively building a modernized military system with Chinese characteristics, pushing forward national defense and military reforms, vigorously stepping up training in real combat conditions, and constantly improving its combat effectiveness. The PLA is always ready to rise in resistance against any external aggression or war triggered by the “Taiwan independence” separatists. No one shall underestimate the firm determination and the strong will and capability of the Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Peace has always been part of China’s DNA since ancient times. History and reality have repeatedly and will continue to prove that the stronger China is, the more peaceful the world will be. We advocate the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, forge military-to-military ties on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, work for a fair and effective system of collective security and mutual trust, and provide more and more public goods to the international community through participation in international peacekeeping missions, counter-terrorism exchanges and drills, and anti-piracy convoy protection, among others. Today, the Chinese military has become an important force in maintaining regional and global peace and security.





The relationship between our two armed forces is time-tested. As Sri Lanka is facing both conventional and non-conventional threats, the Chinese people and military will firmly stand with the people and military of Sri Lanka and support Sri Lanka in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as we always did. Over the past two years, exchanges and cooperation between our two armed forces have been deepening in such areas as high-level visits, equipment cooperation, personnel training and maritime security. Various types of communication and anti-terrorism equipment worth more than 8 billion Rupees have been handed over to the Sri Lankan side. The PLA has continuously supported the Sri Lanka Armed Forces in upgrading its defense capabilities by providing non-stop training for officers of all ranks and different types of troop each year. In the future, we will continue to help Sri Lanka’s military develop to the best of our ability.





The PLA has traversed an extraordinary journey of 97 years and will continue to move from one victory to another in the future. We will work together with the Sri Lanka’s military and all peace-loving forces in the world as always to jointly safeguard and promote world peace and development, and make greater contribution to the cause of human progress.





Qi Zhenhong is a Chinese diplomat. After joining Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions (DSB) in the late 1980s he worked in various capacities from an Economist to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He is a former President of the China Institute of International Studies and currently serving as the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka.