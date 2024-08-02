Who is Responsible for the Wayanad Disaster in India?





by N.S.Venkataraman





On 30th July 2024, torrential and uninterrupted rain in Wayanad, Kerala, caused a huge landslide. This resulted in floodwaters carrying mud into several households and other areas during the dark hours. As a result, it is reported that several people who were sleeping were caught unaware and washed away, along with others who were caught in the mud and floodwater flow, losing their lives. So far, around 200 people have died, and the counting of the dead and injured is still ongoing.





Wayanad: Army personnel during a rescue operation after recent landslides triggered by rain, in Wayanad district. (PTI Photo)





This disaster has caused considerable concern and sadness all over India, with many people wondering why such a disaster was not prevented and who is responsible for not taking the necessary precautionary steps that could have saved the inhabitants in the area. Now, an animated debate is going on with blame being exchanged between various groups.





It is said that this disaster occurred because several trees were cut down to use the area for cultivating plantation crops. Another view is that, in the name of tourism promotion, several resorts and huge buildings were constructed despite the unsuitable nature of the soil and climate conditions, violating rules and regulations.





The Indian Home Minister has said in Parliament that advance warning signals, with messages warning the local government of a high possibility of torrential rain and consequent landslides, were issued a few days before the landslide occurred. It was further stated that such warnings were sent more than once. Local government authorities did not take the necessary preventive steps despite the warnings.





In any case, it is clear that all the above reasons attributed to the disaster could be true and factual. It is also very obvious that the concerned government officials did not function properly with care and caution, and the ministers in the concerned departments did not bother to instruct the officials to do the needful as a matter of priority.





In such circumstances, the question arises as to what is the responsibility of the local elected representatives, including members of parliament, members of the state assembly, and members of the local municipality/panchayat. In a democratic society where people elect their representatives for parliament, assembly, and other local bodies, it is expected that these elected representatives should closely monitor the issues and shortcomings in the areas they represent and bring them to the notice of the government at various levels. These elected representatives are supposed to be the watchdogs safeguarding the interests of the people in the area. It is often pointed out that most elected representatives do not visit the areas with the necessary frequency and are often guided by political considerations to protect the interests of their party.





In the Wayanad disaster case, the particular minister should be held responsible and is morally bound to resign, and the concerned officials should be held accountable and punished for dereliction of duty. But should the elected representatives go scot-free as if they have no responsibility in the matter?





Such situations exist not only in the Wayanad disaster case but in almost all cases in India where such disasters and violations take place.





For example, in Delhi a few days back, three students lost their lives when floodwater entered the basement of a tuition centre, trapping the students inside. After this tragic event, some steps have been taken to inspect such tuition centres in response to public protest. The question arises as to why the elected local councillor, member of the assembly, and parliament were not aware of the impending disaster and did not take any steps to prevent it by representing the matter beforehand to the authorities and ministers.





In Tamil Nadu, a few weeks back, more than 80 poor people lost their lives by consuming illicit liquor. The Tamil Nadu government immediately suspended some officials and paid compensation to the families of the deceased and seemed to have thought that it had done its duty. Obviously, the elected representatives of the people had not monitored the conditions in the area. If they had monitored, they would have known about the practice of illicit liquor consumption and prevented the tragedy.





These are endless stories of disaster events in India, with the glaring conclusion that the elected representatives of the people are failing in their responsibility and remain indifferent to the local conditions.