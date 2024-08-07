Bangladesh in Ruins: Anarchy Reigns?

Editorial





Bangladesh stands on the precipice of total collapse as political chaos spirals out of control. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s dramatic flight from the country, triggered by violent protests, marks the onset of an unprecedented national crisis. Her abrupt departure has left a vacuum of power and anarchy in its wake, casting a dark shadow over the nation’s future.





Sri Lankan cartoonist Awantha Artigala depicted the situation in Bangladesh as similar to Sri Lanka's two years ago. [Cartoon: Daily Mirror, Colombo]





The turmoil began when Hasina fled her residence under siege by enraged protesters. Now in India and contemplating permanent exile, her son’s disparaging remarks about the Bangladeshi people only serve to deepen the crisis. His comments reflect a broader sentiment of disillusionment and unrest, further destabilising an already precarious situation.





The resignation of Hasina, who has dominated Bangladeshi politics for 15 years, has unleashed a torrent of violence and disorder. The capital, Dhaka, has descended into chaos, with widespread panic gripping the Bangladesh Secretariat. Rumours of imminent attacks have forced officials and employees to evacuate, while the Ministry of Home Affairs remains conspicuously silent. The police’s inability to maintain order within the Secretariat underscores the complete erosion of government authority.





In the absence of law enforcement, ordinary citizens have taken to managing traffic and providing basic services. This makeshift order is a stark reminder of the state’s collapse and the desperate need for effective governance.





The violence has reached alarming levels, exemplified by the arson attack on the Zabeer International Hotel in Jashore. The fire, which claimed lives and destroyed property, reflects a disturbing trend of escalating aggression. The attack on political figures’ properties and national symbols signifies a broader breakdown of law and order.





Adding to the chaos, a major jailbreak at Satkhira District Jail has resulted in hundreds of inmates escaping. Although some have begun to surrender, the jailbreak highlights the severe dysfunction within the justice system and the overall breakdown of civil authority.





The crisis is further complicated by allegations of external interference. Hasina’s claim of being approached by a foreign power to open an airbase suggests that the turmoil may be part of a larger, more sinister plot. This potential foreign involvement adds a dangerous layer to an already volatile situation.





Bangladesh is now facing a severe crisis that threatens to unravel its economic progress and social stability. The international community must act swiftly to address this emerging disaster, as the nation stands on the brink of total anarchy.