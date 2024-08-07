Life After Work — A Tribute to Retirement

by Ruwantissa Abeyratne





There is no joy to be had from retirement except by some kind of productive work. Otherwise, you degenerate into talking to everybody about your pains and pills and income tax. ~ Thomas Jefferson, 3rd President of the United States (1801-1809)





Retirement is commonly seen as a time to relax after many years of hard work. Yet, history reveals that some leaders and influential individuals have turned their retirement into an opportunity for ongoing productivity and impact. These people have shown that retirement can be a period of meaningful contribution, where they can apply their experience, wisdom, and influence on new pursuits. This essay will explore the lives of a few such figures who remained notably active and impactful even after officially stepping down from their roles.





[ Photo: Dominik Lange/ Unsplash]

Lives of Great Men





Jared Cohen, in his book Life After Power: Seven Presidents and Their Search for Purpose Beyond the White House quotes philosopher Carl Jung as having said: “ Thoroughly unprepared, we take the step into the afternoon of life. Worse still, we take this step with the false presupposition that our truths and our ideals will serve us as they have in the past. But we cannot live the afternoon of life according to the program of life’s morning, for what was great in the morning will be little at evening and what in the morning was true, at evening will have become a lie”.





Cohen records that after retirement from the Presidency, Thomas Jefferson did not fail to be at his desk at 6 in the morning each day. “His real task was writing. He published a landmark book… He kept writing for two decades after the war. He published seven more books by 1964…He was incredibly productive…” According to one of his research assistants, he was so prolific because he wanted to “set the record straight”. In 1819, Jefferson successfully established the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, a town located near his Monticello estate. He carefully crafted the campus, which he referred to as the “Academical Village,” featuring a distinctive architectural design centered around the Rotunda, a structure modeled after the Pantheon in Rome. This design was a reflection of Jefferson’s Enlightenment values, with the university envisioned as a place where students and scholars could live and learn together in an environment that encouraged open dialogue and the exchange of ideas.





The University of Virginia officially opened its doors in 1825, and Jefferson remained deeply involved in its early development, even into his later years. He personally selected the faculty, shaped the curriculum, and worked to ensure that the institution adhered to his educational ideals. Jefferson’s commitment to this project was so strong that he asked for his role in founding the University of Virginia to be inscribed on his tombstone, alongside his authorship of the Declaration of Independence and the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, which he considered his most significant achievements.









Today, the University of Virginia stands as a lasting tribute to Jefferson’s vision of education as a cornerstone of democratic society, continuing to uphold the principles of intellectual freedom and academic excellence that he fervently championed.





Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th President of the United States, is a prime example of a leader who found new ways to make a difference after leaving the White House. When his presidency ended in 1981, Carter began a journey of humanitarian work that would leave a lasting legacy. In 1982, he founded the Carter Center, an organization focused on promoting human rights, democracy, and public health on a global scale. Carter’s post-presidential efforts included overseeing elections in emerging democracies, mediating international conflicts, and leading initiatives to eradicate diseases like Guinea worm and river blindness. His dedication to global peace and health was recognized when he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, highlighting how his contributions went far beyond his time in office. Carter’s retirement years serve as a powerful example of continued service and commitment to important global issues.





Similarly, Nelson Mandela, after serving as the first Black president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, continued to play a pivotal role in advancing global peace and reconciliation. Despite enduring great hardship and spending 27 years in prison, Mandela chose to use his retirement to further the causes of peace, justice, and equality. He established the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which addresses social justice issues and promotes his vision of equality and human rights. Additionally, Mandela became a leading figure in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa, advocating for greater awareness and resources to combat the epidemic. Through his post-retirement activism, Mandela cemented his legacy as a global symbol of human rights and a beacon of hope and reconciliation.





Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister who led the United Kingdom through World War II, also exemplifies someone who remained remarkably productive after leaving office. After stepping down in 1955, Churchill turned his focus to writing and history, a passion that had always been close to his heart. His literary works, including his extensive history of World War II and the history of the English-speaking peoples, earned him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1953 and solidified his reputation as one of the 20th century’s greatest statesmen and writers. Churchill’s retirement years were characterized by his commitment to documenting history and sharing his vast knowledge with the world. His writings continue to be influential, offering valuable insights into leadership, politics, and history.





Mother Teresa, renowned for her lifelong dedication to serving the poor and sick in Calcutta, India, continued her humanitarian work well beyond her formal retirement. Even after stepping down as the head of the Missionaries of Charity in 1997, she remained deeply involved in the organization’s work until her passing later that year. Her commitment to helping those in need did not diminish with age; instead, it grew stronger, inspiring others to join her cause. Mother Teresa’s legacy is one of unwavering compassion and service, illustrating how the drive to help others can transcend the conventional boundaries of retirement.





In a different vein, Bill Gates’ transition from being the CEO of Microsoft to focusing on philanthropy represents a shift from one type of leadership to another. After stepping down from his day-to-day role at Microsoft in 2008, Gates devoted himself to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which he co-founded with his then-wife Melinda. The foundation has become one of the most significant philanthropic organizations in the world, concentrating on global health, education, and poverty alleviation. Gates’ post-retirement work has made a substantial impact in the fight against diseases like malaria, polio, and HIV/AIDS, showing how business leaders can use their resources and influence to tackle some of the world’s most urgent challenges.





The lives of these leaders and influential figures demonstrate that retirement can be a time of renewed purpose and profound impact. Through humanitarian work, writing, activism, or philanthropy, these individuals have shown that the desire to contribute and lead does not fade with age or the conclusion of a formal career. Instead, retirement can provide the freedom to pursue passions, address global challenges, and leave a lasting legacy. Their stories inspire others, proving that the drive to make a difference does not end with retirement.





My Take





Ikigai is a Japanese idea that represents the reason or purpose for living, often described as what makes life worthwhile or brings a sense of fulfillment. The term “ikigai” merges two Japanese words: “iki,” which means life, and “gai,” which means value or worth. It is commonly illustrated as the overlap of several key aspects of life. These include what you love, encompassing activities or pursuits that bring joy and satisfaction, and what you are good at, which refers to the skills or talents in which you excel.





Additionally, it considers what the world needs, emphasizing ways in which you can contribute to the well-being of others or society, and what you can be paid for, referring to work or activities that offer financial support. Discovering one’s ikigai is viewed as a path to achieving balance, satisfaction, and meaning in life, encouraging individuals to engage in activities that align with these elements. This creates a harmony between personal fulfillment and contributing to the greater good. In Japanese culture, ikigai is linked to living a long, happy, and purposeful life, as it fosters a deep connection between daily actions and an overarching sense of purpose.





In The Audacity of Hope, President Barack Obama explores the significance of living with a clear sense of purpose, direction, and dignity. He argues that having a purpose involves being motivated by something beyond personal interests—whether it’s a core principle or a set of values that imbue our actions with meaning. For Obama, this sense of purpose extends beyond personal success and involves making contributions to the broader community and working towards collective well-being. It’s about understanding how our lives are interconnected with others and recognizing the impact our actions have on the world.





Obama also highlights the necessity of having direction in life, which he defines as having a clear understanding of our goals and where we are aiming to go. This sense of direction is crucial for navigating life’s complexities, allowing us to make informed choices and establish priorities. Without a sense of direction, he warns, we risk becoming disoriented or losing focus on what is truly important. Obama urges readers to discover their own path and remain dedicated to it, even when confronted with challenges or uncertainty.





Additionally, Obama addresses the concept of dignity, which he sees as a fundamental element of a fulfilling life. To him, dignity involves maintaining self-respect and showing respect towards others. It means living with integrity, adhering to our values, and treating people with kindness and fairness. In Obama’s view, dignity also encompasses recognizing the intrinsic worth of every person, regardless of their background or situation. He believes that a dignified life honors both our own humanity and that of others.





Through his reflections, President Obama emphasizes that a life marked by purpose, direction, and dignity is not only personally rewarding but also benefits society as a whole. He encourages individuals to be mindful of their impact on the world and to pursue a life that is not merely successful by traditional standards but also meaningful and just.









As a retiree myself, I believe that the three elements President Obama mentions are crucial to retirement. Among these, dignity in retirement refers to maintaining one’s self-respect and sense of value as one enters the later stages of life. Transitioning from a career to retirement often prompts individuals to reassess their identity and purpose. For many, retirement represents more than just stopping work; it’s an opportunity to reinvent oneself and keep contributing to society in fresh and meaningful ways. Embracing retirement with dignity involves navigating this change with poise and continuing to find meaning and satisfaction in various activities and relationships.





At its essence, dignity in retirement means maintaining a strong sense of self-worth even without being part of the workforce. This involves pursuing activities that are fulfilling and align with personal values, whether through volunteer efforts, hobbies, or ongoing education. By engaging in activities that provide a sense of purpose, retirees can preserve a positive self-image and stay relevant. This might involve guiding younger people, participating in community initiatives, or dedicating time to long-standing interests that bring joy.





Additionally, dignity in retirement encompasses honoring and appreciating the lifetime of experiences and knowledge accumulated over the years. It’s crucial for retirees to recognize their past contributions and the positive impact they’ve made. This respect for one’s journey can be maintained by staying involved with family and friends, taking part in social and community events, and advocating for meaningful causes. Keeping these connections and remaining active helps retirees uphold their dignity and continue to make a difference in their communities.





In the end, dignity in retirement means living the later years with respect and self-esteem. It’s a time when individuals can still make significant contributions and find personal fulfillment through ongoing engagement. Embracing this stage of life with dignity involves acknowledging past accomplishments while also seizing new opportunities for growth and contribution.





President Carter is known to have considered retirement an extension of office. This is a highly beneficial strategy for retirement.





Dr. Abeyratne teaches aerospace law at McGill University. Among the numerous books he has published are Air Navigation Law (2012) and Aviation Safety Law and Regulation (to be published in 2023). He is a former Senior Legal Counsel at the International Civil Aviation Organization.