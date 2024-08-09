Disturbing Trend in Indian Parliament Budget Session

by N.S.Venkataraman





The budget session of the Indian Parliament is set to conclude in the next few days, offering relief to many citizens who hope for a vibrant and progressive India in the years ahead.





However, this budget session has been marred by significant disruptions, including noise and shouting from a large number of Members of Parliament, particularly from opposition parties. Their primary aim seems to have been to prevent other members from speaking. Although members of the ruling party have also shouted in response, largely provoked by the obstruction tactics of the opposition, this session will likely be remembered as one of the most chaotic and contentious in recent history.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after the inauguration of the new parliament building, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 28, 2023.





The situation reached a nadir when opposition party members continuously shouted at the Prime Minister during his speech, which lasted over two hours. This was done to drown out his voice and, perhaps, with the malicious intent of humiliating him. Such an extreme disruption during a Prime Minister’s speech has not been seen before in Indian Parliament.





This behavior has severely damaged the image of MPs as responsible representatives of the people. Particularly concerning is the use of abusive and hateful language in many speeches, accompanied by gesticulations and finger-pointing, which could foster division among the populace.





Instead of engaging in constructive discussions on economic, political, and social issues with critical analysis and explanation, deliberate efforts have been made to create a scenario as if the opposition and ruling parties are at war. Divisive issues, such as caste differences, have been raised with venom, which is extremely troubling.





Since parliamentary proceedings are live-telecasted across India and extensively covered in the media, such low-quality speeches and behavior only contribute to societal division and tension. Unfortunately, many MPs appear to lack the wisdom to understand this and fail to maintain the dignity and decorum of this esteemed house.









It is disheartening to see the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman pleading with members to refrain from shouting and disrupting others’ speeches. Many members seem to disregard these appeals, giving the impression that they have little regard for the Speaker and Chairman, thereby diminishing the fair image of the Indian Parliament. The display of placards and photographs with scant regard for parliamentary traditions and rules is shocking.





The irresponsible behavior of political leaders both in and out of Parliament can lead to havoc in the country. Recent events in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh serve as a reminder of this danger.









The mass uprisings in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were largely driven by vested interests and motivated groups spreading hatred and inciting protests. Such leaders do not act in the country’s best interests but seek to create chaos and anarchy to gain power.





What happened in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was preventable. Both countries have democratic systems where elections are held periodically, allowing for government changes based on the people’s mandate.





The mass uprisings have caused severe economic and social damage, and have harmed their global reputations. Indian MPs who have engaged in unruly behavior and obstruction tactics during the budget session have done a great disservice to the country. Their speeches, full of hate and venom, and their disregard for parliamentary rules, are disturbing the peace and harmony of the nation—a dangerous trend indeed.





The recent uprisings in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, fueled by hate speech and incitement, serve as a grim warning to all countries. They remind rulers and political leaders of the perils of stoking hate for political gain.





N. S. Venkataraman is a trustee with the "Nandini Voice for the Deprived," a not-for-profit organization that aims to highlight the problems of downtrodden and deprived people and support their cause and to promote probity and ethical values in private and public life and to deliberate on socio-economic issues in a dispassionate and objective manner.