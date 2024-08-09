End Police Brutality: 16-Year-Old Assaulted in Payagala

In a chilling reminder of unchecked police power, a 16-year-old boy lies in a hospital bed, his young life irrevocably scarred by a brutal attack from a police officer working in Payagala police station, Kaluthara district. This incident, a stark illustration of police brutality, demands immediate and decisive action to ensure justice and prevent such atrocities from occurring in the future.





Taruth Dinal[ File Photo]

The victim, Taruth Dinal, was reportedly assaulted by Sergeant Raju Karawita after being accused of driving a motorcycle without proper orders. The violence meted out to this young boy is nothing short of barbaric. Taken to the police station, Tharuth was subjected to a merciless beating, an act that has left him hospitalised at Nagoda Teaching Hospital in a serious condition. His symptoms of dizziness, vomiting, and unconsciousness are a testament to the severity of the attack he endured.





Police brutality is a gross violation of human rights and a betrayal of the public trust. The uniform worn by law enforcement officers is not a weapon to be wielded against ordinary citizens; it is a symbol of duty and responsibility. The actions of Sergeant Karawita, if proven true, represent a profound failure to uphold the fundamental rights of an individual, let alone a minor. Such brutality must be met with the full force of the law.





The principles that should guide police behaviour, known as the Peelian Principles, were developed by Sir Robert Peel and remain relevant today. These principles emphasize the prevention of crime and disorder, reliance on public approval and cooperation, and the judicious use of force only when absolutely necessary. They also stress the importance of impartial service and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. These principles are foundational to ethical policing and underscore the responsibilities of those in uniform.





The Peelian Principles include the primary purpose of the police to prevent crime and disorder. The ability of the police to perform their duties depends on public approval, which incidents like this erode. The police should work with the public to ensure they voluntarily follow the law, and this cooperation is undermined when officers abuse their power. Police should only use physical force when other methods, such as persuasion or warning, are insufficient. The brutal assault on Tharuth Dinal is a stark violation of this principle. Every citizen, regardless of age or status, deserves fair and unbiased treatment, highlighting the need for impartial service. Police officers must remember that they are not part of the judicial system but the front line of the criminal justice system, where everyone is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.





The immediate response must include a thorough investigation by an independent body to ensure that justice is served. The complaint lodged with police headquarters and the preparation of a submission to the Human Rights Commission are steps in the right direction. However, these measures alone are insufficient. There must be accountability at every level of the police hierarchy, and those found guilty of misconduct should face the harshest penalties.





Beyond punitive measures, there is a pressing need for structural changes within the police force. Training programmes that emphasise human rights, accountability, and community engagement must be prioritised. Officers must be equipped not only to enforce the law but to do so with integrity and respect for the individuals they serve. Moreover, mechanisms for civilian oversight and transparent reporting of police conduct should be strengthened to restore public trust in law enforcement.





This harrowing incident underscores the necessity for a societal shift in how we perceive and interact with our police force. It is imperative that we cultivate a culture where law enforcement officers are seen as protectors of the people, not as oppressors. The community must come together to demand justice for Tharuth Dinal and to advocate for reforms that will prevent such egregious abuses of power in the future.