Is Rich India Beneficial for Global Resurgence?

by Kazi Anwarul Masud





INTRODUCTION

Building alliances in Europe and the Indo-Pacific to counter China and its closer engagement with Russia, Washington has much more work to do. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that one essential step is to expedite the Global South’s approval of the backlog of ambassador nominations. A top official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration told lawmakers on Tuesday. Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell listed the administration’s accomplishments, including proposed sanctions against Beijing by the EU and U.S. trilateral cooperation with Japan and South Korea.





Prime Minister Modi with his top enablers in the government





US IS FAR BEHIND CHINA IN GLOBAL SOUTH REGIONS

However, the U.S. is far behind China in Africa and other Global South regions, risking failure in specific objectives like securing critical minerals and broader goals such as fighting misinformation, Campbell said. “We have to contest Chinese actions not only in terms of their forward-facing strategy but their desire to go after Africa’s rare earths that will be critical for our industrial and technological capabilities.” It is undeniable that China’s footprints are getting more and more visible in its neighborhood, particularly its denial of the legitimate rights of neighboring countries to their due share of oceanic and shipping facilities.





SINO-VIETNAM RELATIONS

Christina Lai wrote in an article “A Coercive Brotherhood: Sino-Vietnamese Relations from 1990 to 2018.” She wrote that Vietnam’s perception of China is complex and has been shaped by cultural affinity, the memory of wars, and geopolitical considerations throughout history. The construction of their foreign discourse has led to the empirical puzzle: what makes China and Vietnam, two of the emerging powers in East Asia, stick together in the post-Cold War era? How do we explain their diplomatic spats in maritime disputes? This article traces the development of the ‘16 Word Guideline,’ adopted by both communist parties in 1999, and highlights the binding effect of assurance rhetoric. This discursive context presents great opportunities for them for regional integration. A framework of ‘coercive rhetoric’ captures China’s and Vietnam’s official statements to signal benign intentions toward their neighbors and to constrain foreign behavior from both sides.





HANOI’S DECISION TO JOIN BEIJING’S “COMMUNITY OF COMMON DESTINY”

Hanoi’s decision to join Beijing’s “community of common destiny” is consistent with the country’s longstanding policy of assurance toward its northern neighbor (December 13, 2023). After much speculation and delay, Chinese President Xi Jinping finally visited Vietnam this week to mark the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2008. Vietnam’s state media called the visit a “historic milestone” that would elevate China-Vietnam inter-party and inter-state relations to a higher level. Likewise, Xi Jinping penned a commentary for Vietnam’s “Nhan Dan” newspaper suggesting that building a China-Vietnam “community of common destiny” would carry strategic depth. Both sides claimed victory, and Vietnam continued to pressure China’s allies in Cambodia and Thailand. As a result, the PLA continued to apply pressure to Vietnam by launching attacks across the Vietnamese border throughout the 1980s. While casualties were small relative to the tens of thousands who died during the 1979 war, the regimental and divisional-scale operations across the border incurred significant casualties on both sides.





END OF THE SINO-VIETNAM WAR AND VIETNAM’S FORAY INTO CAMBODIA

When the Sino-Vietnamese war ended in March 1979, it was hardly a definite resolution of the conflict. Both sides claimed victory, and Vietnam continued to pressure China’s allies in Cambodia and Thailand. As a result, the PLA continued to apply pressure to Vietnam by launching attacks across the Vietnamese border throughout the 1980s. While casualties were small relative to the tens of thousands who died during the 1979 war, the regimental and divisional-scale operations across the border incurred significant casualties on both sides.





PHASES OF CHINESE OPERATIONS AGAINST VIETNAM

Chinese operations against Vietnam in the 1980s are often divided into four phases. In the first, the Chinese and Vietnamese further entrenched their positions along the border. This lasted until 1981. The second and third phases consisted of escalating offensive operations across the border from 1981 to 1987, gradually increasing in intensity. The last phase involved the PLA’s withdrawal from the border region. The political objectives of the Chinese incursions were to “punish” Vietnam for its continued belligerence towards Thailand and Cambodia. Since Vietnamese troops were going into Cambodia, Chinese troops would continue to do the same.





MILITARILY, CHINA SAW THE BORDER CONFLICT AS A WAY TO TRANSFORM INTO A MODERN FIGHTING FORCE

RISE OF INDIA AS A GLOBAL ECONOMIC POWER

India, as it assumed the presidency of the world’s highest-profile global economic assembly, the G20, showcased its economic prowess and diplomatic finesse to the world. India’s emphasis on a rule-based international order, advocacy for collaboration to solve common issues, and commitment to upholding democratic values positions it as a stabilizing force in an increasingly complex global geopolitical landscape. Importantly, India also helped herald a new dawn of multilateralism where developing countries take their rightful place in shaping the global narrative by mainstreaming the Global South’s concerns in international discourse.





INDIA’S ECONOMIC GROWTH AS A GROWTH ENGINE FOR THE WORLD

The notable achievements during India’s tenure – the inclusion of the African Union into the G20, the launch of critical multi-stakeholder partnerships such as the Global Biofuel Alliance and the Global Initiative on Digital Health, the progress on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the reform of multilateral development banks, and the scaling of digital public infrastructure – demonstrate its ability to build consensus to address global challenges collectively and effectively. The World Economic Forum, through its centres and initiatives, actively supported India’s G20 agenda and contributed to key thematic areas, including energy and health. On the economic front, India has been a key growth engine for the world. India’s economic growth is second-highest among the G20 countries and almost twice the average for emerging market economies. India’s efforts to maintain stability and enact structural reforms have contributed to its economic resilience in the face of global challenges. The Smart Cities Mission is transforming the country’s landscape and playing a pivotal role in the country’s economic advancement. Today, with a burgeoning tech industry, the country has become a key centre for innovation and technology services, not only boosting economic growth but also positioning India as a key player in shaping the future of the digital economy. In the face of escalating climate-related concerns, India also plays a key leadership role in the global fight against climate change. Through the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), coupled with a concerted push for Green Hydrogen, India has demonstrated a firm commitment to a growth trajectory that balances economic advancement with ecological responsibility. India has also launched the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and proposed a global grid for renewables. A major announcement made by Prime Minister Modi at COP28 in Dubai was the introduction of the Green Credit Initiative as a substitute for carbon credits.





INDIA HELPED HERALD DAWN OF MULTILATERALISM

INDIA IS A KEY PLAYER SHAPING THE FUTURE OF THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

CONCLUSION

Moving forward, fulfilling India’s national and global ambitions will require strategic policymaking to balance economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability. India’s demographics will only be advantageous to its growth story if coupled with broad labour market reforms and human development measures to skill one of the world’s largest workforces and address youth unemployment. Continued broad-based policy initiatives and structural changes focused on inclusive growth will be crucial in achieving these goals.





Kazi Anwarul Masud is a retired Bangladeshi diplomat. During his tenure, he worked in several countries as the ambassador of Bangladesh including Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Germany







