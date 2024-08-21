Modi’s Anti-Corruption Struggle: A Long Road Ahead

by N.S.Venkataraman





India’s Prime Minister Modi delivered an inspiring 98-minute speech, showcasing his characteristic eloquence, to the nation on its 78th Independence Day. Among the various pertinent observations made by Mr. Modi, his determination to eradicate corruption in India stood out as a key point of focus.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.





However, it’s impossible to overlook that Mr. Modi made a similar promise during the 2014 national election when he was first elected Prime Minister. He reiterated the same commitment during his 2019 election campaign, and now, as Prime Minister for a third term in 2024, Mr. Modi has once again restated his stance on rooting out corruption.





The fact that Mr. Modi has had to repeatedly address this issue for over eleven years as Prime Minister highlights the limited success of his efforts to significantly curb corruption in India.





Faith in Mr. Modi’s Resolve





As Mr. Modi renews his pledge to tackle corruption, the public remains hopeful that he will achieve this crucial objective. There is a widespread belief that Mr. Modi is genuinely committed to his anti-corruption stance, and many think that if anyone can eradicate corruption in India, it is Mr. Modi. This strong impression largely stems from Mr. Modi’s image as a person of high integrity, personal discipline, and a lack of vested interests, such as favouring family members or associates.





Anti-Corruption Drive





It is now necessary to assess what Mr. Modi has accomplished in his fight against corruption so far.





Mr. Modi has implemented several measures to promote digitalization across India, aiming to reduce cash transactions, curb the generation and circulation of black money, and ensure transparency in financial dealings. While this digitalization effort has achieved a reasonable level of success and continues to gain momentum as more people adapt to digital transactions, it has not yet managed to significantly reduce corruption in the country.





Mr. Modi’s enforcement of demonetization and the introduction of anti-corruption laws, such as the Benami Act, have also failed to substantially diminish corruption. Over the past several years, central enforcement agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have conducted numerous surprise raids, uncovering black money and hoarded assets, and in some cases, arresting the culprits. However, these actions appear to be isolated incidents that have not had a lasting impact on the overall level of corruption in India.





The public is left wondering why, despite Mr. Modi’s determined anti-corruption efforts, many corrupt politicians, businessmen, and black money holders have not been caught and punished appropriately. It seems that these corrupt individuals continue to evade justice, leading to the impression that they have the last laugh.





The Role of the Judiciary





Some discerning observers believe that the cumbersome and time-consuming judicial procedures, along with delays in delivering judgments, are major obstacles to Mr. Modi’s anti-corruption drive.





There are numerous cases where vigilance departments, the CBI, and the ED have completed investigations and filed charges in court against individuals accused of corruption. However, it often takes several years, sometimes even decades, for the judiciary to deliver a verdict. In some instances, lower courts have handed down sentences in corruption cases, only for the convicted individuals to obtain stays in the High Court. Similarly, when the High Court issues punishments, the convicted parties may secure a stay from the Supreme Court. This process allows many corrupt individuals to remain unpunished for years.





Additionally, there are cases where courts grant bail to convicted individuals, allowing many corrupt politicians and businessmen to continue their activities while on bail for extended periods.





Some judicial rulings also raise eyebrows. For instance, an accused individual currently in jail continues to serve as Chief Minister without judicial intervention. A particularly glaring example is that of a former Chief Minister of Bihar, who was convicted and jailed for corruption but has been out on bail for over four years on medical grounds. Despite engaging in political activities, travelling, attending weddings, and playing badminton, the judiciary has not taken action, even though the CBI has brought this to the court’s attention.





Perhaps Mr. Modi also views the judiciary as a significant barrier to his efforts to punish corrupt individuals. In his 15th August 2024 speech, Mr. Modi mentioned the need for judicial reform.





State-Level Corruption





While Mr. Modi has largely succeeded in curbing corruption within the central government, corruption at the state level remains rampant.





Several state-level politicians are widely known to be corrupt, and their presence leads to a chain of corruption throughout the state administration, from the top to the bottom. Mr. Modi appears to be powerless in halting this state-level corruption.





Corrupt Politicians Winning Elections





There are numerous politicians who are known to be corrupt and are facing criminal proceedings in court, yet they continue to win elections and remain in power as ministers or as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) or Parliament (MPs). While they may use money and muscle power to some extent, the reality is that the public votes for them despite their corrupt activities.





This raises a troubling question: Has society, by and large, become tolerant of corruption? This is a matter of grave concern.





N. S. Venkataraman is a trustee with the "Nandini Voice for the Deprived," a not-for-profit organization that aims to highlight the problems of downtrodden and deprived people and support their cause and to promote probity and ethical values in private and public life and to deliberate on socio-economic issues in a dispassionate and objective manner.