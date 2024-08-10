Netanyahu Sneaks to Bunker for Security Meeting Amid Rising Tensions

The Israeli security cabinet convened an emergency session tonight in the underground command room known as “The Pit,” located beneath the Security Ministry’s headquarters in the Kirya, Tel Aviv. This high-level meeting, as reported by Israeli media outlets, has sparked significant speculation regarding potential military escalations in the region.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials sit in a command and control room in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, occupied Palestine on April 14, 2024 (AFP)









The last time such a meeting was held in The Pit was on April 13, 2023, following a major escalation with Iran. At that time, Iran retaliated against an Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria by launching a barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israeli sites.





According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, tonight’s meeting is officially being described as a drill, intended to prepare for a potential emergency situation. However, the unusual location of the gathering has led to widespread conjecture that the security cabinet is preparing for imminent threats, particularly from Iran and Hezbollah.





Tensions have been steadily rising since July 31, when Israel assassinated Hamas leader Ismail in northern Tehran. In response, Iran has vowed a severe retaliation, prompting Israeli authorities to implement extensive precautionary measures to protect strategic sites and personnel. Diplomatic efforts by Western nations to de-escalate the situation have so far failed to mitigate the threat of an Iranian strike.









Adding to the volatility, Hezbollah has also pledged a retaliatory response after an Israeli airstrike killed senior commander Fouad Shokor and several civilians in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs. Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported that security circles believe Hezbollah may target a senior Israeli official in retaliation. Military commentator Alon Ben David noted that the decision to hold the meeting in The Pit underscores concerns that Hezbollah is keen on striking high-profile Israeli figures.





“This serves the theory of equations, since in exchange for the official that Israel assassinated, it targets an Israeli official,” Ben David stated, further adding that regular security assessments have also been moved to The Pit, reflecting the heightened alert.





The period leading up to the anticipated responses from Iran and Hezbollah has been marked by unclear intelligence, with US and Israeli agencies struggling to pinpoint the timing and scale of potential attacks. In addition, the Yemeni Armed Forces are expected to launch strikes in retaliation for the earlier bombing of Hodeidah port, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.





In a related move, the Pentagon has ordered a significant deployment of warships, aircraft, and troops to its bases and strategic waterways in West Asia, mirroring the actions taken during the April confrontation in an attempt to safeguard Israeli interests.