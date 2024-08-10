Breaking: Supreme Court Upholds Expulsion of SJB Ministers

In a significant legal development today ( 9 Aug. 2024), the Supreme Court ruled that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s (SJB) decision to expel Ministers Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara from the party is legally valid. This landmark judgment confirms the party’s authority in the matter, resulting in the loss of both ministers’ parliamentary seats and their ministerial portfolios.

The court’s decision underscores the SJB’s internal governance and its power to enforce disciplinary actions against its members. As a consequence of the ruling, Fernando and Nanayakkara will no longer hold their positions in Parliament or their respective ministerial roles, marking a pivotal moment in Sri Lankan politics.

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka is the highest court in Sri Lanka and the final judicial instance of record. [Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]



