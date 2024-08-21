The Russian Embassy in Colombo has noted with concern recent reports in Sri Lankan media that inaccurately depict the situation in the Kursk region, suggesting that Ukrainian military actions are progressing successfully and that morale among Ukrainian troops is high. These reports appear to justify the actions of Ukrainian forces, which is not consistent with the current reality on the ground.





To provide clarity, the Embassy presents the following information, supported by statements from Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, to correct the narrative and shed light on the true state of affairs at the Russian border.





A front view of the building of the ministry of foreign affairs in Russia [Photo Credit: Freepik.com]





Zakharova has condemned the Ukrainian regime’s actions, describing them as indicative of its neo-Nazi tendencies. She highlighted that, contrary to claims of success, the Ukrainian armed forces have faced significant setbacks in Donbas, leading them to initiate a terrorist attack on the Kursk Region’s border areas. According to Zakharova, Ukrainian authorities have openly acknowledged that this attack aims to enhance their negotiating leverage. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the President of Ukraine, admitted on August 8 that this escalation was intended to improve their long-term negotiating position.





Additionally, reports suggest that the Ukrainian regime is preparing an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Zakharova has urged international organisations, including the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to condemn these provocations. She called for immediate action to prevent any threats to nuclear safety and security, which could potentially lead to a catastrophic man-made disaster in Europe.





The claim of a “successful” Ukrainian operation is contradicted by data from the Russian Ministry of Defense. As of August 18, the Ministry reported significant Ukrainian losses, including 3,460 personnel, 50 tanks, 25 infantry fighting vehicles, 45 armored personnel carriers, 262 armored vehicles, and 115 regular vehicles. Additionally, several anti-aircraft missile systems and multiple launch rocket systems have been destroyed. Recent engagements have seen the Russian military repel attacks from four Ukrainian brigades. Despite the ongoing firefights and persistent tension, the situation remains far from advantageous for Kiev.





In contrast to the purported success of Ukrainian operations, Russian morale and unity have been reinforced. As President Vladimir Putin stated on August 12, Russia will not engage in negotiations with those who target civilian populations and infrastructure indiscriminately and pose a threat to nuclear security.