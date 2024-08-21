Sri Lanka’s Kakistocracy: Premadasa’s Litmus Test





Editorial





At a recent political rally in Colombo, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa delivered a trenchant critique of Sri Lanka’s current political landscape, branding it a kakistocracy—a term that denotes a government run by the least qualified, most unscrupulous, or worst citizens of a country. This term, first coined in the 17th century, might seem archaic, but its application to Sri Lanka’s present crisis is strikingly apt. As Greek philosopher Plato observed, “The heaviest penalty for declining to rule is to be ruled by someone inferior to yourself.” Premadasa’s remarks accentuate a grim reality: the current administration epitomises the very essence of kakistocracy—characterised by ignorance, incompetence, and corruption.





Sajith Premadasa participating in a ritual at a Hindu temple





Premadasa’s candidness about the dire state of Sri Lankan politics is both refreshing and necessary, yet it raises urgent questions about the potential for genuine reform under his leadership. As he positions himself as a potential victor in the forthcoming elections, many harbour scepticism about whether his team will truly depart from the entrenched political malaise that has long beset the nation. There is a real concern that those around him might replicate the very dysfunction they profess to challenge.





The current electoral climate suggests a possible victory for Premadasa, but securing over 50% of the vote is fraught with challenges. Rivals such as Ranil Wickremesinghe and Anura Kumara Dissanayake are expected to fiercely contest for second place. The scenario could shift dramatically if Namal Rajapaksa, at the eleventh hour, decides to endorse Wickremesinghe for the presidency, potentially altering the electoral dynamics significantly.





Regardless of who emerges victorious, the governance challenges facing Sri Lanka are immense. The nation grapples with a fragile economy and escalating political instability, creating a volatile environment ripe for unrest. As Thomas Jefferson aptly noted, “When the people fear the government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty.” The prospect of another “people’s uprising” cannot be discounted, given the pervasive disillusionment with the current political system.





If Premadasa assumes power, his administration will face a myriad of complex issues. Restoring faith in democratic institutions and achieving economic stability will demand more than mere rhetoric; it will require a profound and pragmatic approach to governance. The new leadership will need to demonstrate not only a commitment to reform but also the capacity to implement effective policies amid a climate of scepticism and volatility.





The upcoming elections hold the potential to redefine the nation’s trajectory, but the ultimate challenge will be transforming promises into tangible results. As Winston Churchill once said, “To each, there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents.” Sri Lanka’s ability to transition from a kakistocracy to a functioning democracy depends on its leaders’ ability to confront and resolve the deep-seated issues that have long impeded its progress.