President Ranil Wickremesinghe assured former local government heads that he will secure their political future if they support him in the upcoming presidential election. Members of the Pohottuwa team were also present.

The following is the third issue of our dispatches on the upcoming Presidential Elections in Sri Lanka, scheduled for September 21, providing the latest updates and developments as they unfold.





Heightened Security Measures for Presidential Nomination Day





According to reports, drone cameras, snipers, and more than 4,500 police officers have been deployed to secure the Election Commission and its surroundings on presidential nomination day, Thursday the 15th. Detailed security plans were discussed during a meeting chaired by Election Commission Chairman R.M.A.L. Ratnayake on Friday. The meeting was attended by Public Security Ministry Secretary Viyani Gunathilake, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Senior DIG (Administration) Lalith Pathinayake, and Special Task Force Commander DIG Varuna Jayasundara. Mr. Ratnayake stated that the security plans focus on the candidates, their companions, and party supporters. The STF is responsible for securing the building and its immediate vicinity.





President Ranil Wickremesinghe contemplates the essence of local entrepreneurship as he peruses a menu of native beverages, including King Coconut, at a beachside shop. February 2024.





Nominations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a protest period from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. So far, 27 candidates have deposited their nomination fees, but this number is expected to increase as deposits are accepted until Wednesday. Mr. Ratnayake also noted that only two people, including one lawyer, may accompany the candidate into the nomination hall.





Namal Rajapaksa Visits Sumanthiran’s Residence with Sagara





Tamil National Alliance Member of Parliament and President’s Counsel M.A. Sumanthiran held a discussion with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna presidential candidate Namal Rajapaksa today (10th) in the morning. Namal Rajapaksa and Sagara Kariyawasam visited MP Sumanthiran’s residence in Colombo for this discussion. However, no details about the views expressed have been reported.









Vijith Vijayamuni, Vadivel Suresh, Vimalaweera Support Ranil









Former Minister Vijith Wijayamuni Soyza, who contested from the Gampaha district under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, announced at a public meeting in Bibila town that he will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election. At a public rally in the Hatton area, Secretary-General of the Ceylon National United Front, MP Vadivel Suresh, also announced his support for President Wickremesinghe in the upcoming election. The MP further commented that President Wickremesinghe has provided great service to the country, including to the plantation people, regardless of race.





Meanwhile, MP Wimalaweera Dissanayake, during a discussion with Podujana Peramuna’s local government representatives in Ampara, stated that it would be his personal pleasure to see Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe win. The MP added, “Right or wrong, in this challenging moment, this country will survive on the economic and philosophical principles of Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe. This train will stay on track. If the track is changed, the train will derail. The same will happen if Sajith or Anura takes over.”





A Separate Party from Pohottuwa to Support Ranil





MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who is working to form a new political party from the Podujana Peramuna group that is supporting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election, made this announcement during a meeting of former local government heads at the Oak Ray Regency Hotel in Kandy. He emphasised that such a party is crucial for them to contest the next general election without aligning with the UNP.





Ranil: “I Am Protecting Your Political Future”





President Ranil Wickremesinghe, addressing a special meeting of the forum of former local government heads, assured them that he will secure the political future of all former provincial council and local government representatives who are supporting him in the upcoming presidential election. A group from the Pohottuwa team was also present.





NPP to Present Policy Statement on the 26th





National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced on the political stage that the party’s policy statement will be presented on the 26th. He noted that various political rumours have spread false information about the party’s plans, and this manifesto will dispel all those lies.





The policy statement will be unveiled in upcoming events leading to the presidential election.





SJB Drafting Its Policy





Reports indicate that the draft manifesto prepared by Samagi Jana Balawegaya was handed over to opposition leader Sajith Premadasa last Wednesday. The draft will be reviewed by a scholarly council to finalise the chapters, approve the final draft, and prepare for nominations. A date has not yet been set.





PFA to Start Campaign from Nugegoda on the 14th





The People’s Struggle Alliance, contesting under the umbrella symbol in the upcoming presidential election, has organised 25 major general meetings and 500 district-level people’s meetings. The first general meeting will be held in Nugegoda on the 14th under the chairmanship of presidential candidate and lawyer Mr. Nuwan Bopage. The alliance has stated that its members will address these major general meetings. Mr. Bopage is expected to participate in all 25 major meetings.





“Whether Compass or Telephone, We Are the Same” – GMOA









Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, the media spokesperson for the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), stated that the GMOA has no preference for who will be elected as the President of Sri Lanka on September 22nd. The association is solely focused on ensuring that the policies they support are implemented. He also mentioned that in the past few weeks, the GMOA has met with both opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.





Ranil Gains Support from Ramagna Mahanikaya





Karakole Pissi Nayaka Thero, General Registrar of Social Development of Ramagna Mahanikya, urged everyone to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election. He made these remarks while attending the New Bhikshu Unity Talk yesterday (9th) at the Sunetradevi Rajamaha Vihara in Pepiliyana. Piyadassi Nayaka Thero stated that the president is a world-renowned politician with the strength, intelligence, and maturity to rule all of Asia.





27 Candidates and an Additional Cost of Rs 200 Million Each





According to the General Secretariat of Elections, an additional expenditure of Rs 200 million will be incurred for each candidate in the presidential election. With the increasing number of candidates, yesterday (9th) saw deposits made for three more candidates. To date, 13 recognised political parties, one unrecognised party, and 13 independent candidates have deposited their security deposits, totalling 27 candidates.





Ranil-Fonseka Rift – Chaminda Wijesiri





Former MP Chaminda Wijesiri told the media that Mr. Sajith Premadasa had initially planned to assign Mr. Sarath Fonseka the task of tackling corruption. However, Mr. Fonseka is now working with the corrupt, much to his dismay. Mr. Wijesiri lamented, “Sarath Fonseka was caught in Ranil Wickremesinghe’s trap, trying to break Sajith. We were going to assign him to fight corruption, but now he’s fallen into the muck with the corrupt. The people will decide the President, even if he has a fever!”





Polling Station Allowances Insufficient, Say Village Officials









The All Ceylon Free Village Service Officers Association has raised concerns about providing the necessary staff and facilities to set up polling stations. They have highlighted that the daily allowance for staff has tripled compared to the previous election, and they insist that adequate stipends must be provided to ensure proper arrangements.





Sri Lanka People’s Party Supports Ranil





Kurunegala District MP Asanka Navaratne, the leader of the Sri Lanka People’s Party, announced that his party will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election.





Focus on Social Media During Elections





The Election Commission has increased its focus on the misuse of social media during the upcoming presidential election period. Deputy Election Commissioner (Election Dispute Resolution) Mrs. Piyumi Atigala stated that numerous complaints regarding social media misuse have already been received.





Fake Website Similar to Election Commission Site





The Computer Emergency Response Forum has launched an investigation into a fake website that closely resembles the official Election Commission website. Senior Information Security Engineer Charuka Damunagala mentioned that a complaint has also been filed with the Criminal Investigation Department.





269 Election Complaints Filed





The Election Commission reports that it has received 112 complaints related to the presidential election in the past 24 hours. The total number of complaints received from 31st July to 9th August now stands at 269.





Election Symbols Announced





Two special gazette notices, signed by the Chairman of the Election Commission, have been issued to announce the recognised political parties and the election symbols for both recognised parties and independent groups. The selection of symbols will take place during the submission of nominations on the 15th.