Editorial





As the truth emerges, the world is witnessing yet another example of the United States extending its military reach under the pretext of upholding democracy and safeguarding sovereignty. This time, the focus is on Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has courageously exposed Washington’s clandestine ambitions. It is now clear: the United States has been meddling in Dhaka’s internal affairs, installing its own operatives, and plotting to establish a naval base on the tiny but strategically critical St Martin’s Island.





This is far from an isolated incident. The US has a long and sordid history of exploiting small, sovereign nations to expand its military influence. The tactics are always the same—sow discord, destabilise governments, and then move in under the guise of ‘assistance.’ But make no mistake, the ultimate goal is to secure strategic points that serve American interests, often at the expense of the very countries they claim to be helping.





File Photo





Take Diego Garcia, for instance—a small atoll in the Indian Ocean that the US has turned into a massive military base after forcibly removing its indigenous population. The Chagossians were evicted from their homeland, left to languish in poverty, while the US solidified its strategic grip on the region. Diego Garcia is now a key asset in the US’s global military network, giving it unparalleled control over vital sea lanes. The parallels with St Martin’s Island are unmistakable. The US sees this tiny piece of land in the Bay of Bengal as yet another stepping stone to exert control over a region of growing geopolitical importance.





The same story unfolds in Latin America, where the US has repeatedly intervened in the affairs of sovereign nations, claiming to protect democracy while pursuing its own imperial ambitions. The Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba and the Panama invasion in 1989 are prime examples of how the US manipulates political unrest to secure its interests. In both cases, the real objectives were not to protect the people but to control critical resources and strategic locations. Cuba was to be brought to heel as a communist outpost too close for comfort, and Panama’s control over the canal was simply too valuable to be left in the hands of an independent nation.





***





St Martin’s Island, also known as Narikel Jinjira (Coconut Island) or Daruchini Dwip (Cinnamon Island), stands as Bangladesh’s sole coral reef island. Covering a mere 3 square kilometres, it is situated in the northeastern Bay of Bengal, approximately 9 kilometres south of the Cox’s Bazar-Tankaf peninsula. Historically significant, the island was first settled by Arabian merchants in the 18th century and was referred to as “Jazira.” During British colonial rule, it was renamed in honour of the Deputy Commissioner of Chittagong. Today, the island is home to around 3,700 residents who are primarily engaged in fishing, rice cultivation, coconut farming, and seaweed harvesting. Its produce is notably exported to Myanmar, underlining the island’s role in regional trade.





The island’s strategic importance has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. Recent claims by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have raised concerns that the United States has been eyeing St Martin’s Island for a potential military base, aimed at gaining strategic leverage over the Bay of Bengal. Although past accusations, such as those involving Khaleda Zia’s BNP, were denied by Washington, the island’s position remains of high interest. The US has historically dismissed any plans for a military base, with former US envoy Mary Ann Peters asserting in 2003 that there was no desire for such a base in Bangladesh. Nonetheless, the hypothetical establishment of a military presence on the island could offer significant advantages, including proximity to the Strait of Malacca and the ability to monitor activities in the Indo-Pacific region.









The island’s history of territorial disputes further complicates its strategic value. Following its inclusion in British India in 1937, St Martin’s Island was under Pakistani control after the Partition of 1947. It came under Bangladeshi jurisdiction following the 1971 Liberation War, with a 1974 agreement confirming its status as part of Bangladesh. Despite this, recent tensions have surfaced, including Myanmar’s controversial inclusion of the island on its official map in 2018, which was later retracted as a mistake. The island’s significance is underscored by its strategic position and ongoing border issues, including incidents involving the Rohingya fleeing Myanmar. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) recognises St Martin’s Island as Bangladeshi territory, yet the island remains a focal point of geopolitical and diplomatic scrutiny.





***





The US’s so-called recently introduced visa policy and sanctions are nothing more than tools to weaken Sheikh Hasina’s government and pave the way for a regime change that would be more pliant to Washington’s demands. They did what they planned for years. The endgame is clear: as reported by local and international media for many years, they aim to establish a military foothold on St Martin’s Island, from which the US can project power across the Bay of Bengal, monitor Chinese naval activities, and exert influence over Myanmar and India.





The ramifications of allowing the US to establish a military base on St Martin’s Island are dire. This would not only compromise Bangladesh’s sovereignty but also thrust the country into the heart of the US-China strategic rivalry. Bangladesh could find itself a pawn in a much larger game, with its territorial integrity and political independence under constant threat.









Let’s not be naïve—once the US has its hooks in, they do not let go. The Chagossians in Diego Garcia have been fighting for decades to return to their homeland, only to be met with continued resistance from the US and UK governments. The military base remains, the strategic advantage secured, and the people forgotten. The same fate could befall the people of St Martin’s Island and Bangladesh at large, their sovereignty sacrificed on the altar of American imperialism.





The world must wake up to this pattern of US overreach. The time has come to call out these tactics for what they are: a blatant disregard for the sovereignty of other nations in the pursuit of global dominance. Bangladesh, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, has made tremendous progress in asserting its independence and steering its own course. To allow the US to establish a military presence on St Martin’s Island would be a betrayal of everything the nation has fought for.





The lessons of history are clear. From Diego Garcia to Panama, the US has shown time and again that its real agenda is not the promotion of democracy but the expansion of its own power. Whoever is in power, Bangladesh must not fall into this trap. The international community must support Bangladesh in resisting these external pressures and in safeguarding its sovereignty. Sovereignty is non-negotiable, and it is high time that the world holds the United States accountable for its imperial ambitions. The future of Bangladesh, and indeed the future of global stability, depends on it.