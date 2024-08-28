In a critical development ahead of Sri Lanka’s upcoming presidential election on 21 September 2024, Member of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa has issued a bold statement, accusing Ranil Wickremesinghe of aligning with the National People’s Force (NPP) to secure an election victory. Weerawansa’s allegations also extend to the involvement of foreign actors, particularly the United States, in meddling with Sri Lanka’s internal political affairs.





One Step Ahead of Total Betrayal: US Ambassador Julie Chung and Anura Dissanayake accused of colluding in a covert election plot, stirring concerns of foreign interference in Sri Lanka's sovereignty.

The MP pointed to the persistent interference of the US government in shaping the political landscape of other nations, citing how it has historically sought to establish puppet regimes that serve its geopolitical interests. This tactic, he claims, is now being applied in Sri Lanka, with outgoing US Ambassador Julie Chung remaining in Colombo to orchestrate a political coup against the will of the people. Weerawansa argues that Washington’s attempts to manipulate local politics resemble the CIA-backed coups that have destabilized societies in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. These interventions have left a lasting scar on countries like Chile, where the ousting of President Salvador Allende in 1973 led to decades of dictatorship under Pinochet.





Weerawansa asserts that earlier efforts to unite Ranil Wickremesinghe with Sajith Premadasa, orchestrated by the US Embassy, failed due to Premadasa’s refusal to agree. However, he claims that Ranil’s continued influence, coupled with covert American backing, has set the stage for political chaos. “Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sajith Premadasa are leading the election activities, with MPs from the Samagi Jana Balawega being rescued one by one,” Weerawansa declared.





Drawing further parallels with external manipulation, Weerawansa warned that Ranil Wickremesinghe is attempting to engineer a state of instability to retain his grip on power. He alleged that Wickremaeinghe is actively collaborating with the JVP to destabilise the election process and recreate the violent protests that erupted during Sri Lanka’s political crisis last year. “The JVP will work to create another ‘9th day’ on the night of the election,” he said, referencing the July 2022 unrest.





In a move reminiscent of US-backed ‘colour revolutions’ that have led to regime changes across the globe, Weerawansa claims that Wickremesinghe’s plan hinges on capitalising on unrest. By fostering violence, Wickremesinghe aims to invoke the constitutional powers afforded to the President, ensuring his prolonged rule under the guise of maintaining order.





Weerawansa’s remarks highlight a growing concern in Sri Lanka that its political future is being shaped not only by internal power plays but also by the interests of foreign powers. He warned that by allowing this external interference to dictate the country’s trajectory, Sri Lanka risks descending into further chaos, much like the nations that have been shattered by US interventions.





The gravity of these allegations cannot be overstated. As Sri Lanka prepares for a pivotal election, questions about the extent of foreign involvement and the true nature of political alliances loom large. If history has taught anything, it is that when external forces seek to undermine sovereignty, the consequences are dire—something Sri Lanka cannot afford as it stands at a political crossroads.