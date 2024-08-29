CIA Allegedly Uses Telegram to Fuel Global Unrest

In a recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, former US State Department official Mike Benz accused the US government and its Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of using the social media platform Telegram to incite protests and riots in countries the US deems politically undesirable. The claims surfaced amid growing global concerns regarding the use of encrypted messaging platforms for political purposes.





Benz, who served under the Trump administration and is now a free speech activist at the Foundation for Freedom Online, discussed the issue in the context of the recent arrest of Telegram co-founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, in France. Although Benz refrained from directly linking Durov’s arrest to US involvement, he suggested that the incident was in line with the “soft power” tactics that have been a hallmark of US foreign policy.





The former diplomat highlighted the role of Telegram’s end-to-end encryption in the US government’s alleged efforts to orchestrate political and paramilitary operations abroad. Benz noted that the US, long a proponent of free speech, has capitalised on these freedoms in other countries to further its geopolitical objectives.





“26 US-government-funded NGOs protested Russia’s move to ban Telegram in 2018 because it was a key tool for the US State Department to fuel protests and riots,” Benz said. He cited the platform’s use in high-profile political uprisings in countries like Belarus, Iran, Hong Kong, and alleged attempts to do the same in China. Benz referred to Telegram as the US’s “main channel” for facilitating a “color revolution” in Belarus during the 2020 protests, alleging that the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a well-known CIA cutout, financially supported the administrators of the Telegram channels responsible for organizing the unrest.





Benz further underscored that the US, UK, and their NATO allies have engaged in a sustained campaign to use platforms like Telegram to assert political control over regions such as Russia, citing it as a broader strategy to gain access to resources and influence in the area.





The free speech advocate characterised Telegram as a key asset for the US government, particularly the CIA, the State Department, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), due to the platform’s encrypted communication features and its reach of nearly a billion users. This, he suggested, provides a powerful tool for recruiting dissidents and instigating international political operations with minimal risk.





Telegram CEO’s Arrest Sparks Global Debate on Free Speech and Government Censorship





Benz’s comments came in the wake of Pavel Durov’s recent arrest in France, further fuelling concerns about the legal and political implications of Telegram’s use. The French judiciary charged Durov with facilitating criminal activities on the messaging app, particularly the spread of child pornography, drug trafficking, and fraud. His bail was set at €5 million, and he is required to report to a police station twice a week while remaining in France.





The 39-year-old Russian-born billionaire, who also holds French citizenship, was apprehended at Le Bourget airport near Paris. His arrest has drawn significant attention to Telegram’s handling of illegal content and sparked a broader debate on the balance between free speech and government regulation of online platforms. Critics argue that encrypted platforms like Telegram, while vital for protecting privacy, also provide a haven for criminal activities.