Power of Wives in Sri Lanka Politics





by Nandana Weeraratne





The political involvement of wives and family members in Sri Lanka’s political history has long been a subject of public discourse, particularly during elections. Today, this phenomenon has resurfaced, as political leaders’ wives increasingly move into the spotlight, raising concerns about whether lessons have been learned from past missteps in politics.





One of the clearest examples of this issue emerges from the Bandaranaike family, whose political influence spans decades. However, before delving into the Bandaranaikes, we must first examine the precedent set by the wives in the Senanayake family.





Sirima Bandaranaike mourning the death of her husband, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike, who was assassinated by a Sinhalese Buddhist monk in 1959.

Mollie Dunuwila, wife of the first Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake, stayed out of the political arena. However, her son Robert’s marriage to Swarna Neela, a member of the Senanayake family, changed this dynamic. Swarna Neela exerted considerable influence over key political figures, including the bachelor Prime Minister Dudley Senanayake, who, as accounts suggest, sought her approval for significant decisions. The political weight carried by wives behind the scenes is a long-standing tradition in Sri Lankan politics, where family loyalties and decisions often transcend formal political titles.





Solomon Dias Bandaranaike, one of Sri Lanka’s most notable political figures, married Sirima Ratwatte, a woman who remained out of the public eye until after his assassination. However, it was not Sirima who initially benefited from Bandaranaike’s political clout but Wimala Wijewardena, the politically ambitious leader of the Bhikshu Peramuna. Her close connection to the controversial figure Mapitigama Buddharakkhita, implicated in Bandaranaike’s assassination, added a dark layer to the political climate of the time. This event serves as a reminder of the dangers that arise when politics and personal ambitions intertwine, especially when backed by unsavoury associations.









After Bandaranaike’s assassination Sirima[vo] Bandaranaike entered the political sphere, not only stepping into her late husband’s shoes but also creating a political dynasty involving her children and extended family. The Ratwatte-Bandaranaike connection dominated Sri Lankan politics, sparking accusations of nepotism and corruption. The United National Party (UNP) even published a booklet titled Family Tree to expose the extent of this family’s political entanglement. This trend of power consolidation through familial ties is a pattern that continues to echo through contemporary Sri Lankan politics, as the election stage becomes a platform not only for candidates but for their families as well.









In contrast to the Bandaranaikes, Elina Jayawardene, wife of President J.R. Jayawardene, was far more discreet in her political involvement. Publicly, she appeared only at official state events. However, according to Indian High Commissioner J.N. Dixit’s book Assignment Colombo, Elina played a pivotal role behind the scenes, influencing many of her husband’s political decisions. The quiet power wielded by political wives like Elina is a recurring theme in Sri Lanka’s political narrative, where the boundaries between personal and political life blur, often to the detriment of democratic transparency.





Hema Premadasa, wife of President Ranasinghe Premadasa, represents a more troubling chapter in Sri Lanka’s political history. Following her husband’s assassination, Hema’s bid for power was strongly supported by powerful religious figures like Galaboda Gnanissara. However, this attempt was ultimately thwarted by the foresight of senior UNP leaders. During her husband’s presidency, Hema was allegedly connected to casino owners and ethanol producers, leading to accusations of corrupt dealings. Even after her husband’s death, when she left the Presidential Palace, allegations of theft emerged, with claims that valuable items had disappeared under her watch.





Chandrika Kumaratunga, who assumed the presidency as a widow, formed a strong alliance with actor Sanath Gunathilake. This relationship, viewed with scepticism by many, saw Sanath play a role in Kumaratunga’s inner political circle, much like Hema Premadasa had during her husband’s tenure. Gunathilake’s close involvement with Kumaratunga raised questions about the intersection of personal relationships and political power, reflecting the broader trend of familial or intimate associations exerting undue influence over state affairs.









In today’s political landscape, we see echoes of the past with figures like Jalani Premadasa, wife of Sajith Premadasa, playing a visible role in politics. Jalani, formerly involved in the beauty industry, now actively participates in political events, with her influence over property deals and other ventures being called into question. Similarly, Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s wife maintains a low profile and is not involved in politics. Her personal history is notable; she was married to one of Anura Kumara’s brothers, who died in the Eelam War. After his death, Anura Kumara chose to marry her and take responsibility for her two children from her previous marriage. This act of personal support contrasts sharply with the more controversial political entanglements of other political spouses.





The rise of wives, girlfriends, and family members into the political arena is a trend that has caused concern among those who wish to see a cleaner, more meritocratic political system in Sri Lanka. The involvement of individuals with dubious backgrounds, ties to casinos, and connections to the ethanol trade only deepens the mistrust that many Sri Lankans feel towards their leaders. The examples of the Bandaranaike, Senanayake, Premadasa, and Jayawardene families show us how deeply ingrained the influence of political wives and relatives has become.





Today, this issue is more critical than ever. As voters contemplate the future leadership of the country, they must ask themselves: will the next wave of political wives follow the same path of corruption, nepotism, and behind-the-scenes influence? Or will we see a break from the past, where political spouses remain in the background, allowing those truly qualified to lead the country forward?





Sri Lanka has the opportunity to learn from its past and steer away from these troubling trends. If it fails, the nation risks becoming trapped in a vicious cycle where political power is passed down through family ties rather than earned through merit and the will of the people.





Nandana Weeraratne is a distinguished journalist, writer, and filmmaker, formerly associated with the BBC Sinhala Service.