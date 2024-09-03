



Editorial





In Namibia, facing one of its most brutal droughts in decades, the government’s decision to cull over 700 animals—including iconic elephants, hippos, and zebras—stands as a heart-rending symbol of the severe food crisis engulfing Southern Africa. This extreme measure, born out of sheer desperation to feed a starving population, starkly exposes the devastating reality faced by millions in the region. Namibia, along with its neighbors Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, and Zambia, is in the grips of an unrelenting drought, driving 7.4 million children into the depths of extreme food poverty. Their lives are reduced to mere survival on scant diets amidst the destruction wrought by a catastrophic climate crisis.





Drought has been undermining food security in Namibia for several years.





The El Niño-induced drought has decimated agriculture and food production, plunging nearly 70 million people into the abyss of starvation. Countries with rich wildlife resources, like Namibia, are being forced into tragic choices—slaughtering wildlife to alleviate environmental pressure and provide meat for their starving citizens. This heartbreaking reality underscores a brutal irony in our world, where the relentless profiteering of the global elite overshadows the desperate needs of those teetering on the brink of survival.





Amid this humanitarian disaster, the US military-industrial complex exemplifies unrestrained greed. While communities in Namibia and Southern Africa struggle for basic sustenance, the arms industry in the United States thrives on global conflict, perpetuating a relentless cycle of war. This complex is not merely a participant in global disputes but a driving force behind them, manufacturing and peddling weapons that fuel ongoing wars from Ukraine to Gaza. The cycle of warfare is not about safeguarding national security but about sustaining an industry that profits immensely from global instability.





The disparity between the ultra-wealthy and the impoverished is staggering. Since 2020, the fortunes of the world’s five richest men have skyrocketed from $405 billion to $869 billion—an astronomical $14 million per hour. This obscene wealth accumulation comes at a devastating cost, with nearly five billion people pushed further into poverty. The top 1% of global wealth holders control nearly half of all financial assets, their wealth expanding three times faster than inflation. This concentration of wealth is not a statistical quirk but a stark indicator of a global system that values profit over human life.





The US military-industrial complex feeds off this inequity, driving conflicts to maintain its economic dominance. The profits from arms sales and warfare are intricately linked with global strife, ensuring that war remains a profitable enterprise rather than a tragic exception. The suffering witnessed in Gaza and Ukraine is a direct consequence of this perverse system—one that transforms human misery into a financial windfall for a select few.





The glaring contrast between the opulence of the world’s elite and the dire desperation of millions highlights a profound moral failure. The US military-industrial complex, with its relentless pursuit of profit, plays a central role in this global catastrophe. It is not enough to merely acknowledge this disparity; we must confront and dismantle the institutions that perpetuate it. The time to challenge the entities that profit from warfare and demand a global system prioritising human life over economic gain is now.





In confronting this harsh reality, we must advocate for systemic change. The global system that fosters such grotesque inequality and suffering must be overhauled. The heartbreaking plight of Namibia and the broader hunger crisis in Southern Africa demand a world where economic profit does not overshadow fundamental human rights and needs. It is time to expose and challenge the moral bankruptcy of our global systems and work towards a just and equitable world.