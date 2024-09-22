President-Elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake: A Defining Moment in History

Editorial





“Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it, or betray it.” – Frantz Fanon





It’s now almost certain that Anura Kumara Dissanayake has won yesterday’s presidential election. However, he is still short of the 50% needed for victory. By assuming his victory, let us extend our sincerest congratulations to this new leader, who is stepping into power during a time of immense pressure. Sri Lanka, once seen as a rising “Asian Tiger”, is now facing a harsh reality—teetering between economic collapse and the possibility of rebuilding. Dissanayake’s victory isn’t just a rejection of the same old political faces; it’s a chance for the country to finally break free from the failures of the past and take a new direction.





National People's Power (NPP) party's presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayaka (C) arrives at a polling station to cast his ballot during voting in Sri Lanka's presidential election in Colombo on September 21, 2024. [Photo: Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP]





For years, Sri Lanka has been dragged down by corruption, economic mismanagement, and a leadership disconnected from the struggles of ordinary people. Once a proud nation with immense potential, it is now buried under crushing debt and inflation that has pushed many into despair. In this context, Dissanayake’s promise of anti-corruption, minimalism, and practical governance struck a chord with voters who had simply had enough. His background in Physics, grounded in critical thinking and problem-solving, brought a fresh perspective to a political scene dominated by empty promises and nepotism.





This election isn’t just about Dissanayake’s personal rise—it’s part of a global shift where frustrated voters are turning to populist leaders to challenge the entrenched political class. The fact that his party, the National People’s Power (NPP), only had three seats in parliament before this victory makes his success even more remarkable. It’s a clear sign that people are done with business-as-usual politics and are demanding real change.









The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a key part of Dissanayake’s NPP coalition, has its own turbulent history. Known for its radical past, including violent uprisings in the 1970s and 1980s, the JVP was once synonymous with bloodshed and rebellion. These uprisings were crushed, and the party was left in ruins. But over the years, the JVP transformed itself, moving from a revolutionary group to a legitimate political force. It’s a journey similar to other political movements worldwide. The African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, for example, transitioned from a resistance group fighting apartheid to the ruling party that shaped the country’s future. The JVP’s evolution shows that even the most radical movements can find their place within a democratic system.









However, as history shows, winning an election is just the beginning. The challenge now is delivering on those promises. We’ve seen this play out before—revolutions can easily implode if they don’t follow through with concrete action. The Soviet Union, for instance, collapsed after years of economic stagnation and political corruption. Dissanayake’s government must now avoid falling into that same trap. He’s promised to appoint 15 new ministries and secretaries, a step towards the reforms he’s vowed to implement. But Sri Lanka’s problems won’t be solved with appointments alone.





Dissanayake’s victory was made even more striking by the disarray among his main opponents, who were hopelessly divided by petty political infighting and chose to contest the election separately. Instead of uniting against the NPP and offering a clear alternative, the established parties fractured, each clinging to its own agenda and political survival. This lack of unity only deepened public disillusionment, as the country’s traditional political leaders appeared more concerned with their own power plays than addressing Sri Lanka’s deepening economic crisis. The failure of the opposition to present a cohesive front not only allowed Dissanayake to seize the momentum but also reflected a broader political landscape where old alliances have crumbled, leaving the door wide open for new forces to reshape the future.





Perhaps the most dramatic casualty of this election was the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which had dominated Sri Lankan politics for decades. The Rajapaksas, long associated with authoritarianism, corruption, and mismanagement, faced a crushing defeat as the public delivered a punishing verdict on their leadership. The family’s brand of politics, once seemingly untouchable, was decimated, a clear reflection of the desperation and anger felt by a populace grappling with economic ruin and political betrayal. This election was not just a rejection of individual candidates but a wholesale repudiation of the cronyism and dynastic control that has plagued Sri Lankan governance for years. The Rajapaksas’ fall marks a critical moment in the country’s political history, as voters, fed up with the status quo, demanded real change over the hollow promises that had driven them into this crisis.









With the parliamentary elections on the horizon, history suggests that the momentum from a presidential victory often carries over, leading to a strong majority for the winning party. In Sri Lanka, this trend is likely to repeat itself, with Dissanayake’s NPP expected to capitalise on the public mandate he has just secured. Traditionally, voters tend to align parliamentary outcomes with presidential results, seeking continuity and giving the newly elected leader the legislative support necessary to implement their agenda. As the country craves stability and decisive action, it is highly likely that the upcoming parliamentary election will see a significant surge in support for the NPP, ensuring a firm majority in parliament.





A strong parliamentary majority would be crucial for Dissanayake to push through the sweeping reforms he has promised. It would enable him to overcome the entrenched political factions that have historically obstructed meaningful change. Much like in previous political cycles, where the party of the presidential winner secured a commanding presence in the legislature, this outcome could empower Dissanayake’s government to enact much-needed economic and political reforms, steering Sri Lanka towards a more stable and prosperous future.





The economy is in tatters, with rising costs of living, a weakened currency, and heavy dependence on imports. Dissanayake will need to make tough, sometimes unpopular decisions to steer the country out of this mess. It will take more than fiery speeches—what Sri Lanka needs now is a leader willing to push through real reforms, like Franklin D. Roosevelt did with his New Deal during the Great Depression. It’s going to take serious action and hard choices.









At the same time, it’s important to stay grounded. Sri Lanka has been let down by leaders before, and there are plenty of reasons to be cautious. The optimism that came with the Arab Spring, for example, quickly faded as countries like Egypt fell back into authoritarianism or political paralysis. Sri Lanka’s people have been promised change before, and they’re right to be sceptical. If Dissanayake’s administration fails to deliver real improvements in their everyday lives, public support could evaporate as quickly as it arrived.





The pressure is real. The country is in desperate need of economic recovery, and any stumble could wipe away the political goodwill that got Dissanayake elected. Critics are already pointing out the lack of a detailed economic plan, beyond promises of cleaning up corruption. How Dissanayake’s team balances idealism with the tough realities of governing will determine whether this moment becomes a genuine turning point or just another false start in Sri Lanka’s troubled history.





Sri Lanka is at a make-or-break moment. Dissanayake’s victory has given people hope, but the real work starts now. The country’s future is uncertain, and what happens next will depend on whether this new administration can transform its promises into real solutions that improve lives. It’s not going to be easy, and there’s no guarantee of success. What’s clear is that this is Sri Lanka’s chance to finally turn the page—whether it seizes the opportunity or lets it slip away is up to the leaders and the people themselves.