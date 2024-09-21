Sri Lanka’s Katchatheevu is India’s Kashmir: We Don’t Compromise Our Legitimate Borders

In an interview with Thanthi TV, a Tamil news satellite television channel based in Chennai, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe addressed the pressing national and international issues surrounding his administration, particularly the controversial Katchatheevu Island, drawing parallels to India’s Kashmir. As the nation approaches a crucial presidential election, his insights encapsulate the complex interplay of local governance, ethnic dynamics, and foreign relations, particularly with India and China.





Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe says his country will not strike a separate debt workout deal with China. (Photo by Shinya Sawai/ Nikkei)





Wickremesinghe reflected on his tenure, marked by unprecedented political and economic upheaval. Taking office during a tumultuous phase, he discussed his administration’s primary accomplishments: stabilizing the economy, ensuring law and order, and strengthening democratic structures. “I came in to stabilize the economy and ensure that the bankruptcy declaration of Sri Lanka is removed,” he stated, underscoring the importance of economic recovery for the nation’s citizens. He highlighted significant progress in negotiations with private bondholders and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), noting, “Today, we concluded the discussions with the China Development Bank and finally with the official bondholders.” This achievement signifies a critical step toward restoring economic stability, although Wickremesinghe acknowledged that the tangible benefits of these improvements have yet to reach the average citizen.









Despite an optimistic outlook on economic metrics—such as a stronger Sri Lankan rupee and reduced inflation—Wickremesinghe admitted that the common people do not feel the effects of recovery. “There is still a gap, but next year we will ensure that the cost of living is no longer a burden on the average person,” he asserted, emphasizing his commitment to improving social welfare. He pointed to government initiatives aimed at increasing welfare benefits and salaries for public servants, suggesting a strategy to bridge the divide between economic recovery and social equity. “I’ve always kept my eye on what I call the dining table,” he remarked, indicating his focus on the immediate needs of Sri Lankan families.









A significant point of contention in the interview was the accusation that Wickremesinghe’s administration has shielded those responsible for the country’s economic crisis, particularly members of the influential Rajapaksa family. In defense, he explained, “If I have shielded the Rajapaksa, they should come with me for the election.” He articulated the complexities surrounding judicial inquiries involving former officials, insisting that political accountability must follow due process. Wickremesinghe also dismissed the accuracy of public opinion polling that seems to favor his opponents. “No opinion poll can establish that,” he asserted, showcasing his confidence in his political strategies and grassroots support.









His relationship with the Tamil community has evolved throughout his political career. He expressed confidence in retaining Tamil support despite fierce competition from opposition candidates. “I have no competition; my best asset is the Tamil community,” he said, highlighting his previous engagements with Tamil leaders. However, the implementation of the 13th Amendment—essential for Tamil autonomy—remains a sensitive topic. “I had two years to fix the economy; the rest I have to do later,” he explained, promising that discussions about governance and local autonomy would follow economic stabilization.





The discussion turned to Katchatheevu, an uninhabited island claimed by both Sri Lanka and India. Wickremesinghe’s stance was resolute: “Katchatheevu is part of Sri Lanka territory. I will no longer discuss it, just as you don’t discuss the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.” This unequivocal declaration underscores his commitment to Sri Lankan sovereignty and the broader geopolitical tensions that accompany such territorial disputes. When pressed about India’s perceptions of Katchatheevu, he maintained that the matter had been settled in previous agreements. “The government of India and the government of Sri Lanka arrived at an agreement on Katchatheevu, and it’s there carved in stone,” he asserted, dismissing media narratives that suggest ongoing disputes.









Wickremesinghe’s views on media representation were particularly striking. He criticized the media’s role in distorting facts and contributing to public confusion. “You have to be cautious about how the media portrays these issues. Often, the narratives can be misleading and do not reflect ground realities,” he noted. This comment reflects his frustration with how media coverage can shape public perception, potentially undermining trust in governance and exacerbating tensions between communities.





India’s influence in Sri Lanka, particularly regarding economic and security issues, is a recurring theme in Wickremesinghe’s dialogue. He emphasized Sri Lanka’s commitment to ensuring that its relations with China do not jeopardize Indian security interests. “We will not allow anyone to do anything that will have an adverse impact on Indian security,” he stated, illustrating the delicate balance Sri Lanka must navigate amid regional power dynamics. Wickremesinghe recognized the importance of collaborative dialogues with India regarding fishermen’s rights and maritime borders, signaling a willingness to adopt a more humanitarian approach. “I want to ensure that the fishermen in Jaffna get their due share,” he remarked, acknowledging the historical connections and shared interests between Tamil communities across the border.





In his message to Tamil voters and the people of India, Wickremesinghe emphasized unity and collaboration. He acknowledged the shared history and familial ties between the two nations, urging stakeholders to resolve fishing disputes amicably. “The leaders and people of Tamil Nadu—we are all friendly,” he asserted, advocating for constructive dialogues rather than divisive politics.





As he prepares for the upcoming elections, Wickremesinghe’s approach highlights the significance of economic recovery while navigating complex ethnic and geopolitical landscapes. His administration’s achievements in stabilizing the economy stand in contrast to lingering social grievances, illustrating the dual challenges of governance in contemporary Sri Lanka. In a world where borders often define national identity, Wickremesinghe’s assertion that “Katchatheevu is part of Sri Lanka territory” reinforces his commitment to national sovereignty and reflects the broader geopolitical tensions influencing regional dynamics. As Sri Lanka approaches a new chapter in its political history, the stakes are high, and the need for inclusive governance and collaborative international relations has never been more critical.