ASIAN MAJESTY (IMO: 9724996) is a Bulk Carrier and is sailing under the flag of Singapore.





In a press release issued today, the embassy highlighted the case of the vessel Asian Majesty, which has been stuck at the Port of Riga, Latvia, since mid-2023. The ship carries 55,000 tons of potash fertilizers worth an estimated $34 million, earmarked for Sri Lankan use. However, despite various payments, including $37 million for delivery services, the shipment has remained stationary.





The embassy’s statement follows a recent press conference by Russian Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan, where the issue was first raised. According to the embassy, mounting fees for the shipment’s standstill have reached $31 million, exacerbating the financial burden.





The embassy further criticized the Latvian authorities, stating that they are considering the nationalization of the potash fertilizers, which Russia deems unacceptable. “How such a cynical attitude of the West can be possible in a world where everybody seems to support the idea of a strong Global South?” the statement reads, underscoring Russia’s dissatisfaction with Western actions toward the Global South.





The press release has intensified the focus on this unresolved issue, which was already gaining attention in local Sri Lankan media. With no resolution in sight, the embassy calls for a swift conclusion to the matter, urging international stakeholders to intervene.