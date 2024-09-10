Sri Lanka: Where is the justice for these parasites of chaos?

Editorial





As the ninth presidential election approaches on September 21, the country finds itself in a state of turmoil, teetering on the edge of collapse. What should be a democratic process to determine our nation’s future has instead been hijacked by a toxic combination of corruption, coercion, and outright threats of violence. Recent revelations—shocking in both their scope and brazenness—reveal a political landscape where power is obtained not by the will of the people but through the manipulation of fear and intimidation.





File photos of S B Dissanyake and K D Lal Kantha





A damning phone call between Nuwara Eliya District Parliamentarian SB Dissanayake and Badulla District Parliamentarian Vadivel Suresh lays bare the true state of our democracy. During this call, managers and owners of tea estates were blatantly threatened with the destruction of their homes if they did not increase workers’ wages—an outrageous act of political intimidation designed to coerce compliance during the election. This sudden professed concern for workers’ rights is nothing more than a manipulative ploy to influence their votes. The parliamentarian involved, who has held a key ministerial position for decades, exemplifies the egregious misuse of state resources. This latest action is not merely a criminal abuse of power; it is a flagrant assault on the most vulnerable members of society, many of whom are trapped in poverty and defenseless against such coercion.









This is not an isolated incident—it is a symptom of a decaying political system rotting from the inside out, where threats and violence are the currency of power. The political class has made clear that they are willing to destroy lives, livelihoods, and even the economy in their ruthless pursuit of control. This is the psychology of violence, plain and simple. Political actors who resort to threats of arson and destruction are not public servants—they are tyrants, thugs masquerading as leaders. This is not democracy; this is rule by fear. And it’s not just estate workers or rural communities that are at risk—it is the entire nation. If political thuggery becomes the norm, no one is safe. The very foundations of our democratic institutions crumble when those in power choose violence over accountability.









Make no mistake: these threats are not idle. They are calculated, strategic moves to dismantle opposition, silence dissent, and subjugate the most vulnerable. This is a political elite that sees the people not as citizens to be served, but as pawns to be exploited. They threaten to burn homes today; tomorrow, they will burn the entire country if it secures their grasp on power.





And what has been the response from our institutions? Silence. No investigations, no resignations, no repercussions. This is the stench of impunity, the mark of a broken system where power protects its own, and justice is an afterthought. When those tasked with upholding the law participate in its subversion, the rule of law becomes a farce. It is a chilling reminder that corruption is not just a part of our political system—it is the system.









Adding to this betrayal of public trust is the statement from K.D. Lal Kantha, convener of the National Trade Union Center. He claims there have been no public sector strikes and that trade unions are actively participating in election campaigns. This raises a disturbing question: are these unions fighting for the rights of workers, or are they being co-opted into political machinery that betrays the very people they claim to represent? The fact that labor movements—historically the vanguard of democratic accountability—are now entangled in the election’s murky power play only further underscores the depth of our national crisis.





The path we are on is unsustainable. Corruption and violence have so thoroughly penetrated the political sphere that the upcoming election is less a contest of ideas and more a test of how much intimidation the public can endure. If this is allowed to continue unchecked, the country risks descending into a state where democracy is nothing but a hollow shell, devoid of meaning, controlled by those who use violence as a political tool.





This election represents a critical moment in our nation’s history, not as a continuation of the corruption and intimidation we have seen, but as a chance for a radical shift in direction. The time has come for the people to reject the politics of fear, where threats of violence and coercion are used as tools of power. Our future must not be one built on destruction and oppression, but on a collective rejection of the corruption that has poisoned our political system. This is more than an election—it is a battle for the soul of our democracy. The decision we make will define the course of our nation for generations, and we must choose to stand against those forces that would lead us into deeper chaos and decay. To ensure social order, these parasites of chaos must be brought to justice before it is too late, thereby restoring integrity and safeguarding the well-being of society.