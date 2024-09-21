Sri Lanka: A Choice for Change or a Leap into Darkness?





Editorial





Polling stations have opened, and around 8,000 election monitors are on high alert as voters queue to cast their ballots in this crucial ninth presidential election. With approximately 17 million citizens ready to make their voices heard, the nation stands at a critical crossroads. History shows that while the majority’s voice may seem like a hallmark of representative democracy, Sri Lankans have often seen their choices lead to disillusionment shortly after the initial euphoria of election victories. The elected leaders tend to gradually restore the old power dynamics, serving the interests of manipulators rather than the people, leaving citizens to bear the consequences. This is the stark reality we confront, despite the enticing promises laid out in campaign manifestos.





Army soldiers lower the Sri Lankan national flag on August 26, 2023, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto)





The burden of a staggering debt exceeding $100 billion looms over this once-prosperous island, now marred by economic despair, political instability, and social fragmentation. This election is not merely about choosing a leader; it represents a critical opportunity to redefine Sri Lanka’s future, navigating through a complex history that informs the present challenges.





Sri Lanka’s political narrative stretches back to the ancient Sinhalese and Tamil kingdoms, particularly the sophisticated centres of administration and trade in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa, which flourished from 377 BCE to 1232 CE. These early kingdoms were often embroiled in conflicts, but lesser-known narratives reveal moments of interdependence and collaboration between the Sinhalese and Tamil rulers, challenging the dominant perceptions of perpetual animosity. The Jaffna Kingdom, a Tamil entity in the north, engaged with various South Indian kingdoms, suggesting that the ethnic rivalries that characterise contemporary politics have deep historical roots but also points of convergence.









Colonialism further complicated these dynamics. The Portuguese, Dutch, and British exploited existing divisions, employing divide-and-rule tactics to maintain control over the island. While the British ultimately consolidated power in 1815, they significantly reshaped the political landscape by developing a plantation economy reliant on imported Tamil labour from India. This deepened ethnic divides, transforming the island into a complex socio-political landscape fraught with tension. Specific instances of British manipulation—such as pitting Tamil workers against Sinhalese labourers and undermining traditional power structures through Western legal systems—remain lesser-known but crucial to understanding the origins of contemporary discord.



Infighting among so-called uncorrupted reformists reveals a disturbing reality: these pseudo-revolutionaries are ready to abandon their founding principles for a taste of power, betraying the very public they profess to champion.





Upon gaining independence in 1948, Sri Lanka’s transition was often lauded as smooth. However, the reality was more complex. The British left power in the hands of an elite, largely English-educated political class that perpetuated existing hierarchies and maintained patronage networks. Leaders like D.S. Senanayake, the so-called “father of the nation,” navigated a path of limited democracy, serving the interests of a small segment of the population while continuing colonial economic policies. The United National Party (UNP), founded by Senanayake, managed to present a democratic façade, yet actual governance was dominated by elite families, who rotated power through strategic marriages and alliances.





The rise of Sinhala nationalism, particularly under S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike in 1956, marked a significant shift in the political landscape. Bandaranaike’s ascent was driven by a populist agenda aimed at prioritising the Sinhalese majority. However, his assassination in 1959, often linked to internal power struggles within the Buddhist clergy and elite circles, highlights the fraught dynamics of political ambition and ethnic identity. His widow, Sirima Bandaranaike, the world’s first female prime minister, ruled with an authoritarian grip, enacting nationalisation policies that created widespread discontent while suppressing dissent with state apparatus. The repressive measures against opposition, especially from leftist factions, are less frequently discussed but were pivotal in shaping the political climate.





The roots of the ethnic conflict that erupted into civil war in the 1980s are often oversimplified. Tamil grievances regarding language rights and political marginalisation were compounded by early post-independence efforts from Sinhalese politicians to secure majority votes by inflaming ethnic tensions. The 1971 insurrection led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a Marxist rebellion against the elite political structure, reveals another layer of socio-economic inequality. Although this uprising was brutally crushed, it demonstrated the state’s violent response to dissent and foreshadowed the ethnic conflict that would later engulf the nation.





As the Tamil Tiger movement (LTTE) emerged, it was shaped by internal power struggles and external influences, including India’s covert support for Tamil militants. This geopolitical complexity added depth to the conflict but is often overshadowed by the more prominent narratives of violence. The LTTE’s brutal methods and their violent repression of dissenting Tamil voices illustrate the multifaceted nature of the struggle. The interplay of these historical elements provides a critical backdrop as voters prepare to make choices that will shape their country’s trajectory.





The fact is that our democratic process has been brutally hijacked by thugs and fraudsters who exploit national resources, often under the tacit approval of compromised political leaders. Parliament, once a bastion of governance, has devolved into a chaotic spectacle reminiscent of a catfight, where self-interest reigns supreme. The glaring absence of strong anti-defection laws has opened the floodgates for these goons to manipulate the political landscape, trampling on the will of the people and turning democracy into a farce. This corruption is not just systemic; it is an affront to the very ideals of representation and accountability that democracy stands for, making it clear that the political elite are more interested in preserving their power than serving the citizens they claim to represent.





Simultaneously, infighting among so-called uncorrupted reformists reveals a disturbing reality: these pseudo-revolutionaries are ready to abandon their founding principles for a taste of power, betraying the very public they profess to champion. Pre-election campaigns have become fertile ground for insidious propaganda, deepening the chasm between disillusioned youth and older generations who have suffered under both state oppression and betrayal by those who promised liberation. This election is not merely a political contest; it’s an algorithm-driven spectacle where tech giants like Meta exploit the chaos, profiting from a nation on the brink of economic collapse. It is outrageous to witness candidates flaunting their wealth in a country desperately struggling for basic foreign exchange. As we stand on the precipice of an unprecedented crisis, the future appears not just bleak, but a clarion call for revolution against a system that has utterly failed its people.





Today, as Sri Lankans face the ballot, the choices made will resonate far beyond the immediate future. The new president must grapple with not only the dire economic situation but also the need for national reconciliation. It is vital for leaders to promote unity among the diverse ethnic groups that inhabit the island. The ethnic tensions rooted in centuries of rivalry must give way to a shared vision of governance that prioritises inclusivity and collective progress.





Voters must engage thoughtfully with candidates, seeking those who not only promise economic recovery but also commit to healing the deep-seated divisions that have long plagued Sri Lanka. The legacy of past leadership—often characterised by authoritarianism, patronage, and ethnic strife—demands a critical evaluation from the electorate. This election represents a unique opportunity for citizens to reclaim their agency, to demand accountability and transparency, and to ensure that the voices of all communities are represented in the halls of power.





As voters head to the polls, they face a stark choice: to embrace a future of hope and unity or risk dragging the country deeper into turmoil and division. The decision made today will determine whether Sri Lanka can rise from the ashes of economic despair and political strife or whether it will succumb to a new abyss of chaos and disillusionment. This election is not just about leadership; it is about the very soul of the nation. The electorate must demand accountability, inclusivity, and a vision that transcends ethnic divides, ensuring that history does not repeat itself. The time for decisive action is now—will the people choose a path toward a brighter future, or allow old wounds to fester and deepen?