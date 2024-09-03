The Tragedy of Our Times: Can Ancient Classics Teach Us Something?

by Ruwantissa Abeyratne





So shall you hear

Of carnal, bloody and unnatural acts

Of accidental judgments

Of deaths put on by cunning and forced cause

And, in this upshot, purposes mistook

Fall’n on th’ inventors’ heads ~ William Shakespeare, The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark Act 5 Scene 2





Robert D. Kaplan, in his brilliant and well researched book The Tragic Mind: Fear, Fate, and the Burden of Power says: “ And anyone looking at the current international environment cannot but comply with the Greeks’ fear of chaos, and admit to the attendant human proclivity for destructiveness”. While reading this book over the weekend, I was struck by BBC’s Hard Talk , where a Palestinian photo journalist – Motaz Aziza- recounted in the most heartrending and horrific terms the carnage and abject suffering of the people in Gaza. Kaplan recalls in his book, how the Norwegian crown prince Fortinbras “surveying the heap of bodies in the end of Hamlet, notes the havoc that the royal court of Denmark has wrought on itself”.





Image inspired by Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet. [Created by DALL-E]





The exploration of tragedy in literature offers deep revelations about human conflict, whether personal or collective. Greek tragedies and the plays of Shakespeare provide enduring reflections on the repercussions of war, the essence of power, and the inescapable nature of destruction. By analyzing these works, one can extract significant lessons pertinent to contemporary warfare and its consequences.





Greek tragedies, with their intense focus on human suffering and the role of fate, present a sobering portrayal of the nature of conflict. Works such as Sophocles’ Ajax and Euripides’ The Bacchae serve as illustrative examples of how the devastation wrought by war transcends the battlefield, infiltrating both personal experiences and divine domains.









In Ajax, Sophocles examines the aftermath of the Trojan War through the lens of Ajax, a formidable Greek hero. Ajax’s descent into madness and eventual suicide poignantly reflects the profound psychological wounds inflicted by warfare. His tragic demise underscores the theme that the perceived glory of war is frequently overshadowed by its severe impact on individuals. Ajax’s internal struggle with notions of honor and betrayal highlights the internal discord stemming from the brutality of combat, echoing the idea that the celebrated heroism of war often culminates in significant personal anguish and disillusionment.





Euripides’ The Bacchae offers a different perspective on the destructive potential of conflict, though it diverges from traditional battlefield warfare. The play delves into the chaos unleashed by divine retribution and human folly. Dionysus, the god of wine and revelry, seeks vengeance upon Thebes through a frenzied cult, leading to widespread chaos and devastation. This play illustrates how the disintegration of societal norms and the eruption of primal forces can result in catastrophic outcomes, paralleling the collateral damage seen in modern warfare when societies are destabilized.









Shakespeare’s tragedies often grapple with themes of power, ambition, and their ruinous effects, reflecting the multifaceted nature of human conflict. Works like Macbeth and Hamlet delve into both personal and political dimensions of tragedy, offering insights into how unchecked ambition and moral corruption can lead to downfall.





In Macbeth, Shakespeare explores the corrupting influence of unchecked ambition and the consequences of regicide. Macbeth’s pursuit of power, ignited by the witches’ prophecies, culminates in a bloody reign characterized by paranoia and further violence. The play vividly portrays the cyclical destruction that follows from initial acts of war and murder. Macbeth’s eventual ruin demonstrates how the quest for power can escalate into broader calamities, causing widespread suffering and chaos. This mirrors contemporary realities, where the drive for political dominance often leads to prolonged conflict and societal fragmentation.









Hamlet addresses the theme of revenge and its destructive aftermath. The central conflict revolves around Hamlet’s quest to avenge his father’s murder, a pursuit that ultimately results in his own downfall and collateral damage within the royal family. Shakespeare portrays the personal costs of vengeance and the ensuing moral decay, drawing a parallel to how personal and political vendettas can exacerbate and perpetuate conflict. The play serves as a cautionary narrative about the destructive nature of revenge and the impact of unresolved grievances, reflecting the protracted nature of many modern conflicts.





The themes explored in Greek and Shakespearean tragedies remain strikingly relevant to modern warfare. The psychological toll of war, as depicted in Ajax, resonates with the experiences of contemporary soldiers and veterans who face trauma and mental health challenges. The exploration of honor, madness, and despair in the play remains pertinent in discussions about the long-term effects of combat.





Similarly, the destructive impact of ambition and power struggles depicted in Macbeth and Hamlet can be observed in today’s geopolitical conflicts. The relentless pursuit of dominance and revenge continues to fuel international strife, with devastating consequences for societies. The cyclical nature of violence and moral corruption illustrated in these plays mirror the complex and often intractable nature of modern conflicts, where power struggles and unresolved issues perpetuate destruction.





My Take





Greek tragedies and Shakespearean plays offer profound insights into the nature of warfare and its destructive consequences. By examining these works, one gains a deeper understanding of how conflict and ambition lead to suffering and chaos. The enduring relevance of these themes underscores the importance of reflecting on the past to better navigate the challenges of modern warfare and to strive for a more peaceful world.





This concept has also percolated to more recent times, Martha Nussbaum, a distinguished philosopher, has contended that delving into classical literature cultivates empathy and moral introspection. In her book Not For Profit: Why Democracy Needs the Humanities, she argues that classical texts, with their profound exploration of human emotions and ethical dilemmas, deepen our comprehension of the complexities inherent in human behavior and conflict. Engaging with these works allows individuals to grasp the nature of power and its potential for misuse, offering valuable insights that can aid in devising strategies to avert war.









Paul Cartledge, a renowned scholar of ancient Greece, has investigated how classical writings can shape contemporary political thought. In his study Ancient Greece: A History in Eleven Cities, he examines how the political and ethical lessons from ancient Greece are relevant to modern issues, including conflict resolution. Cartledge’s analysis implies that by understanding both the failures and successes of ancient political systems, we can derive important lessons for avoiding conflicts in the present day.





Josephine Balmer, an expert in classical studies, has emphasized the importance of classical literature in comprehending the effects of tyranny and the value of democratic principles. Her research posits that the tragic stories of characters such as Ajax from Sophocles or Macbeth from Shakespeare serve as cautionary tales about the perils of unchecked power and moral decay. These narratives provide instructive warnings that can help prevent similar issues in modern governance.





Going back in history, Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese strategist and author of The Art of War, offers several profound insights into conflict and strategies for avoiding it. He asserts that the greatest victory is to achieve one’s goals without engaging in battle, highlighting the effectiveness of strategic planning, diplomacy, and psychological tactics in preventing and resolving conflicts peacefully. Tzu also emphasizes the importance of understanding both oneself and one’s adversary, suggesting that comprehensive knowledge and preparation can help avoid unnecessary conflicts and facilitate peaceful outcomes. Furthermore, he underscores that warfare relies heavily on deception, implying that managing perceptions and expectations through diplomatic and strategic means can prevent conflicts from escalating into actual warfare.





The wisdom derived from classical literature and Sun Tzu’s The Art of War collectively stress the significance of understanding human nature, employing strategic foresight, and utilizing diplomacy to prevent and resolve conflicts. These insights continue to offer valuable guidance for navigating the complexities of conflict in the modern world.





Dr. Abeyratne teaches aerospace law at McGill University. Among the numerous books he has published are Air Navigation Law (2012) and Aviation Safety Law and Regulation (to be published in 2023). He is a former Senior Legal Counsel at the International Civil Aviation Organization.