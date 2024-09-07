U.S. to Deliver Beechcraft King Air 360ER for Sri Lanka’s Maritime Surveillance

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Beechcraft King Air 360ER aircraft, donated by the United States to the Sri Lanka Air Force, will arrive in Sri Lanka next week. Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Building Partner Capacity program, this donation, which originated in 2019, is part of a long-term collaboration with the Sri Lanka Air Force. This advanced aircraft is designed to enhance Sri Lanka’s capabilities in search and rescue operations, drug interdiction, and combating trafficking and smuggling. It will also significantly improve the country’s maritime surveillance operations while reinforcing U.S.-Sri Lanka defense cooperation.





A Beechcraft-King Air 360ER aircraft (File)

This $19 million U.S. Government grant includes the aircraft and support services, all provided at no cost to the Sri Lanka Air Force. The Beechcraft King Air 360ER is equipped with cutting-edge technology to boost Sri Lanka’s ability to patrol its waters and address maritime threats.





Following a training and induction period, the official handover is expected to take place later this year. As part of the collaboration, U.S. government personnel will conduct a three-month training program to ensure Sri Lanka Air Force personnel are fully equipped to operate and maintain the aircraft.





The aircraft, manufactured by Beechcraft Textron Aviation and completed in late 2022, underwent additional upgrades, including the installation of maritime patrol sensors like radar and cameras, finalized in mid-2024.





From June to August 2024, Sri Lankan Air Force personnel participated in training in Kansas and Florida to prepare for the aircraft’s arrival, which is expected next week. Once in Sri Lanka, the aircraft will undergo further training and integration at the Ratmalana Air Force base before joining Maritime Patrol Squadron 3 in China Bay, Trincomalee.





Statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Colombo