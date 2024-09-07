Future of Air Transport in the Age of Aquarius

by Ruwantissa Abeyratne





“When the moon is in the Seventh House

And Jupiter aligns with Mars

Then peace will guide the planets

And love will steer the stars

This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius…” ~ Extracted from the song by 5th Dimension





To all intents and purposes, one might say that air transport is at an inflexion point. One might even use the words “tipping point”. At the present time megatrends such as economic shifts from the West to the East; demographic trends; climate change; innovation in technology and artificial intelligence, all affect the traditional structure of air transport that existed until the advent of the Nineties. This may well be the dawning of the Age of Aquarius.





[AI Generated illustration]





If this be so, as we enter the Age of Aquarius, marked by innovation, sustainability, equality, and decentralization, the economic framework of air transport must undergo substantial changes to align with these evolving values. To cite just one example, with the world shifting towards a more collective, technology-based, and environmentally conscious future, the air transport industry—currently considered a significant contributor to carbon emissions—needs to adapt to new environmental, social, and economic demands. This transformation will involve adopting new approaches centered on environmental responsibility, advanced technology, equitable access, and decentralization





What is the Age of Aquarius?





The Age of Aquarius is an idea rooted in astrology, representing a time frame linked to the zodiac sign Aquarius. Astrologically, an “age” spans roughly 2,150 years and is tied to the Earth’s axial precession, which gradually changes the location of the vernal equinox through the constellations.





While the precise beginning of the Age of Aquarius is uncertain, it is generally thought to mark a transition toward values linked to Aquarius, such as innovation, humanitarianism, technology, individual expression, and collective progress. Aquarius is often associated with ideals of equality, freedom, and breaking away from traditional systems.









The previous era, known as the Age of Pisces, emphasized themes like faith, spirituality, and sacrifice. Moving into the Age of Aquarius is viewed as a shift toward more intellectual and forward-thinking ideals. Some believe we are currently entering or already in this new age, while others suggest it could take several more centuries to fully arrive.





The Age of Aquarius represents a profound shift in global consciousness and the frameworks by which society operates. Though there is ongoing debate about when this era begins, it is widely seen as a movement away from the Age of Pisces, ushering in a new period defined by fresh values and forward-looking systems. Aquarius brings with it concepts like innovation, humanitarianism, individualism, technological advancement, and collective progress. These qualities hint at extensive transformations across political, economic, and social spheres. As the world transitions into this era, both political systems and economic structures will likely evolve to reflect the characteristics associated with Aquarius.









In astrological belief, every zodiac sign reflects certain ideals and tendencies. The Age of Pisces – which was the immediate predecessor of Aquarius – was marked by spirituality, faith, sacrifice, and hierarchical power structures, which gave rise to organized religion and centralized governance. Under Aquarius, however, we can expect a departure from those principles toward an emphasis on equality, autonomy, and decentralization.





A key aspect of this new age is likely the erosion of centralized power. Aquarius promotes individualism and collective governance, suggesting that future political systems will move toward decentralization, democratic engagement, and grassroots participation. Power may gradually shift from large, overarching institutions to regional or local levels, allowing communities to take on more responsibility. Technologies like blockchain, which decentralizes transactions and governance, embody the Aquarian ideal of freedom and self-governance. These innovations could play an increasingly significant role in reducing the power of traditional hierarchies, distributing authority more evenly among individuals and smaller entities.





Humanitarian values and social equality are also becoming more prominent. Aquarius aligns with ideals of justice and equity, pointing to a future where political ideologies centered on fairness gain ground. We can expect more policies focused on wealth redistribution, access to essential services, and the protection of basic human rights. This era may witness the rise of movements fighting for racial, gender, and economic equity, with governments adopting policies that address these issues more comprehensively.









Technology, another hallmark of Aquarius, is already having a growing role in governance. As advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics accelerate, political systems will increasingly rely on these tools to enhance transparency, improve public services, and create more efficient decision-making processes. Digital governance and AI-driven policies could help make politics more inclusive, allowing for greater citizen participation in the democratic process.





The economic landscape is also set for dramatic shifts as the Age of Aquarius unfolds. Traditional models that have prioritized competition and wealth accumulation may give way to more cooperative, community-based systems. In the future, we might see an increased focus on collective ownership, profit-sharing, and businesses that operate with a social or environmental mission. This reflects the Aquarian ideal of collaboration and mutual benefit, rather than individualistic, profit-driven capitalism.





The gig economy, a more flexible form of employment, is one example of how economic structures are already evolving. However, critiques of its exploitative aspects may prompt reforms that prioritize workers’ rights. Concepts like profit-sharing and co-ownership, in which workers benefit directly from the success of the companies they work for, could gain more traction in the Age of Aquarius, encouraging a fairer distribution of wealth and resources.









Another potential development is the growing consideration of Universal Basic Income (UBI), which fits well within the egalitarian ideals of Aquarius. With technology reducing the demand for human labor in many industries, UBI could provide a solution to the growing disparity between the employed and those left out of the labor market. Offering all individuals a guaranteed income could help ensure economic stability and provide access to basic necessities, independent of one’s employment status.





Aquarius also emphasizes sustainability and innovation, meaning economic practices that prioritize environmental responsibility will become increasingly important. As awareness of climate change and the need for sustainable development grows, countries and corporations will likely shift their focus to green technologies, renewable energy, and circular economies. In this era, industries that seek to balance profit with environmental stewardship will come to the forefront, aligning with the Aquarian goal of protecting the planet while promoting progress.





Beyond politics and economics, the Age of Aquarius promises sweeping changes in cultural and social systems as well. Education, for instance, is expected to become more adaptive, with a focus on lifelong learning and individualized instruction. Traditional education models that emphasize uniformity and rote learning may be replaced by more flexible, creative approaches that allow students to guide their learning experiences and respond to a rapidly changing job market. The rising importance of fields like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) will likely dominate, along with skills that foster creativity and emotional intelligence.





On a broader cultural level, the values of individuality and self-expression will play a more prominent role. Society is likely to become increasingly accepting of diverse identities and lifestyles, embracing a wider range of personal freedoms. Traditional roles and expectations, especially related to gender and sexuality, will continue to evolve as social norms become more fluid and inclusive. Cultural movements advocating for greater inclusion and the celebration of personal uniqueness will find even greater resonance, shaping the art, music, and social discourse of the age.









However, the Age of Aquarius does not come without challenges. Rapid technological advancements, if not managed carefully, could deepen social inequalities if access to new technologies and education remains uneven. Additionally, decentralizing power may bring its own difficulties, leading to fragmentation or instability if not accompanied by systems that ensure fairness and cohesion. Balancing the individual freedoms promoted by Aquarius with collective responsibilities will require thoughtful governance and ethical oversight.





The Age of Aquarius promises a time of significant transformation across global systems. As the world aligns with values of innovation, equity, and humanitarianism, both political structures and economic models will need to adapt. Decentralization of governance, more equitable economies, and sustainable practices will likely define this era. However, with these opportunities also come challenges that must be addressed to ensure a balanced and just transition. The Age of Aquarius holds the potential for a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future, but it will require conscious effort from humanity to realize this vision.





My Take





As already mentioned, a core principle in this new era is environmental sustainability. As climate change becomes a more pressing issue, and the harmful effects of global warming are increasingly evident, the air transport industry must significantly reduce its environmental impact. Given its role as a major emitter of carbon, the sector must place sustainability at the forefront of its economic considerations, ensuring that environmental health is not sacrificed for growth.





The shift towards alternative fuels, such as biofuels, hydrogen, or electric-powered planes, is critical in reducing the industry’s carbon footprint. Collaboration among governments, businesses, and the aviation sector will be necessary to fund research and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. Economic models will need to incentivize these investments through mechanisms like subsidies and tax incentives, encouraging the development of green aviation technologies.









In addition, carbon pricing strategies such as carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems will be essential for integrating the true environmental costs of air travel into the economy. By incorporating these costs, airlines will be pushed to adopt more efficient technologies, optimize flight routes, and operate more sustainably. As we progress into the Age of Aquarius, the air transport industry will need to account for the full environmental impact of its operations to ensure that sustainability drives decision-making.





This era is also associated with rapid advancements in technology, and the air transport industry stands to benefit greatly from innovations in artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics. These technologies have the potential to make air travel more efficient, safer, and cost-effective. For instance, automation in air traffic control can reduce congestion in busy airspaces, improving fuel efficiency and minimizing delays. Predictive maintenance, driven by AI, can help airlines lower costs and improve safety by addressing potential technical issues before they escalate.





Moreover, innovations like electric or hybrid-electric aircraft will transform the cost structure of the industry, reducing operational costs while also lowering emissions. The integration of new technologies will extend to passenger experiences as well, with AI-driven systems enhancing security, personalizing services, and streamlining digital check-ins. Embracing such innovations will be essential for the air transport industry to remain competitive in this new age, where technology underpins economic progress.





Equality and inclusivity are key values in the Age of Aquarius, and air transport economics must reflect a commitment to making air travel accessible to people across different economic backgrounds. Historically seen as a privilege for wealthier individuals, air travel should be democratized through lower costs and more inclusive pricing structures. This might include tiered pricing models that offer affordable options for lower-income travelers, without compromising safety or quality.





Governments and airlines could collaborate to subsidize air travel for underserved populations, particularly in areas where access to transportation is limited. Expanding access to air travel for all socioeconomic groups aligns with the egalitarian spirit of this age. Additionally, the air transport industry must strive to ensure equity within its workforce by fostering diverse, inclusive environments that provide equal pay, benefits, and opportunities.





The decentralized focus of the Age of Aquarius suggests that air transport should move away from the centralized hub-and-spoke model that concentrates global travel in a few major airports. Instead, a more decentralized system of smaller, regional airports could help distribute economic benefits more widely and lessen the environmental burden of large, congested airport hubs. Such a system would also empower local communities by providing increased access to air travel, stimulating regional economic growth.





Urban air mobility solutions, such as electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL), will also contribute to decentralization by offering efficient travel options for short distances while reducing traffic in city centers. A decentralized air transport network would not only improve efficiency but also enhance resilience in the face of global disruptions, such as pandemics or geopolitical challenges, allowing for more adaptable operations.





Another hallmark of the Age of Aquarius is a shift from competitive, profit-driven models to more collaborative, shared economic systems. In air transport, this could take the form of increased cooperation between airlines, governments, and other stakeholders to create a more sustainable and equitable industry. Airlines might explore cooperative business models, such as shared ownership of aircraft or pooling resources for research into sustainable fuels.





SICollaboration could also extend to sharing infrastructure, reducing redundancies, and lowering costs for airlines, ultimately making air travel more affordable for consumers. Peer-to-peer aircraft sharing could become more common, similar to how ridesharing has transformed ground transportation. This model would offer more personalized and flexible travel options, reflecting the broader societal shift toward cooperation and shared economies.





Decentralized air transport networks can spur economic development in underserved regions and reduce pressure on major hubs, improving resilience and adaptability. Collaborative and shared economic models will further enhance innovation and efficiency. In this new age, air transport economics will need to strike a balance between growth, environmental responsibility, and social equity to ensure a sustainable and inclusive future for global travel.





As we move into the Age of Aquarius, air transport economics must evolve to prioritize sustainability, innovation, equality, and decentralization. The industry must embrace greener practices by investing in sustainable technologies and adopting mechanisms that account for environmental impacts. Technological advancements will drive greater efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness, while access to air travel must be made more inclusive.





Dr. Abeyratne teaches aerospace law at McGill University. Among the numerous books he has published are Air Navigation Law (2012) and Aviation Safety Law and Regulation (to be published in 2023). He is a former Senior Legal Counsel at the International Civil Aviation Organization.