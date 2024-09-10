Why People Vote the Idiots

by P. L. O. Lumumba





Editor’s Note: This article is based on the author’s recent talk show, exploring themes of youth engagement and voting behavior.





Throughout the ages, societies have changed because of the enthusiasm and agitation of young people. That is the lesson of history. Any society that ignores this truism is a society that is in danger.





Young people are indeed the engine of every society. It is young people who have the energy and the vigor. It is young people who are the defenders of their societies.





My message is: ignore young people at your own peril. If you ignore them, they will create disorder. When they create disorder, society will be turned upside down. If society is turned upside down, it takes generations to restore it.





It is young people who provide the energy that drives the industries and agriculture of the society. If young people are made hopeless, they become dangerous because, in their hopelessness, they seek change. When they see certain individuals or groups standing in the way of the change they desire, their only agenda will be to remove such people in the hope that by removing them, they will create a new order and a new disposition that will restore hope.





That is why you cannot ignore young people. I remember that in different societies, there have always been different statements about the value of young people. Whether you are talking about Africa, in traditional African societies, there were methods and systems of training youth to be responsible.









But if you listen to the well-meaning voices of young people, you will change society in a positive way. There is evidence across the world that this approach works. It is dangerous to give a sweeping answer to what happened in the United States of America.









What can be said is that American society has its complexities. Access to guns is very easy in the United States, and this traces back to their history. When young people are dejected and have resentment towards society, they can misuse weapons as seen in the United States.





The limited evidence we have tells us that this young man involved, named Crooks, who was involved in this attempted assassination, has a certain history. We cannot, from our armchairs, provide an objective, comprehensive assessment of the circumstances. But it calls into question who should have access to guns.









However, this does not fully answer the question. What we can do is recognize that allowing access to guns to certain types of people exposes you to danger. But remember, there is no such thing as perfect security anywhere in the world.





Over the years, we have seen attempted assassinations or assassinations. In many cases, young people who want to change society are involved. Sometimes, these young people believe they can change society by eliminating those they see as obstacles to such change.





This is the best we can do, but one must warn that we are speaking from a position of incomplete evidence and information regarding that particular situation. When we started discussing Generation Z in Kenya, I asked a young person if they knew when this classification started. I told the young man to read a book by an American psychologist named Jean-Marie Twain, who has categorized generations from the Silent Generation to the Baby Boomers, then to Generation X, Millennials, and now Generation Z, also known as Zoomers.





The generational conflict arises because the older generations believe that the younger ones do not know as much as they do, while the younger generations think they are more knowledgeable





This attempt to understand societies reflects the dramatic change in the world. Previously, information was controlled, and the only sources were newspapers and national broadcasters, which were not even open 24 hours. The quality and amount of information available to people in those early days were very restricted. Then came the Internet and social media—Instagram, Google, and other media—that made it possible to instantly share what happens in one part of the world with people in entirely different parts.





This abundance of information and ease of access has created a gap in the thinking of generations because society still includes those described as boomers, Generation X, and Millennials, alongside the impatient Zoomers.









However, it is important to recognize that many young people in the same age bracket in various countries do not have access to such information. This creates an environment of contradiction. When a society faces contradictions without mediation forums, it generates conflict, manifesting through protests.





Sometimes, this protest spills over into the streets, but social media also hosts constant protests that do not necessarily manifest in physical demonstrations. Societies are now being called to react and think about how to deal with this new environment. In Kenya and other countries, decisions made by government officials, once confidential, are quickly spread across social media. This lack of confidentiality generates conflicts that, if not mediated properly, can become dangerous. However, if addressed positively and if the younger generation is engaged, it can drive nations forward.





Africa finds itself in a particularly interesting and sometimes dangerous situation. Recent censuses show that nearly 70% of the population in many African countries is under the age of 35, while those above 65 make up less than 5%. These demographics think and behave very differently and must coexist within the same society. The challenge is how to address this. Governing countries will become more difficult as the world evolves.





We are now in an unprecedented era where everyone is a journalist, where Google can answer any question. This environment requires intellectual agility to navigate the growing complexity. I have never been one to simply say that youth alone should lead; it is ideas that matter. Yet, societies must have a system where older people allow younger people to serve.









In the Sahelian region, countries like Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, and Chad have seen disillusionment with the ballot. It appears that those in charge of the ballot ensure results that always favor them, producing the same types of people and perpetuating the same methods, which leads to worsening living conditions. The military intervention reflects a desire to disrupt this cycle and create an opportunity for new ideas.





Whether these experiments will work remains to be seen, but the rhetoric from leaders like Traoré in Burkina Faso and others suggests a positive direction. The challenge is whether these changes can be sustained in a way that ensures the voice of the voiceless is heard. Youth is not a permanent state, and those who are young today will eventually grow old. The culture of transferring ideas between generations is crucial for sustained societal change.





The identity issue and the desire to vote for someone from the same ethnic group or background can be a byproduct of long periods of exclusion.





In Africa, older people in political power often act as if power entitles them to wealth and status without accountability. They forget their past and view those calling for change as enemies. This attitude is driven by narcissism and megalomania, leading to a selective amnesia where leaders believe they are the sole possessors of knowledge and wisdom.





Throughout history, leaders who believed they were demigods have caused wars and upheavals. The problem is human, and only humans can solve it by being aware and clear about their desires and demands. Leaders in positions of power often act out of self-preservation and will concede when sufficiently scared. In many African countries, voting often occurs for the wrong reasons—ethnic allegiance or bribery—resulting in leaders who do not deliver. Civic education is crucial to help people understand the importance of voting for the right reasons and to transition from being idiots or tribalists to responsible citizens.









The identity issue and the desire to vote for someone from the same ethnic group or background can be a byproduct of long periods of exclusion. However, as exclusion becomes less of a norm, people will focus more on character rather than ethnic background. This is true not only in the United States but also in the United Kingdom and Africa. A leader who understands that leadership is about service, humility, sacrifice, and knowing when to step aside is the type of leader we need. Leaders who manipulate processes and people for personal gain are misleaders who do not deserve respect or the opportunity to serve. Unfortunately, we have no shortage of such leaders in Africa.





Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba ( P.L.O. Lumumba) is a prominent Kenyan lawyer and activist known for his staunch anti-corruption advocacy. He currently serves as the director of the Kenya School of Law, following his tenure as the director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission from July 2010 to August 2017. Lumumba is celebrated for his impassioned speeches and writings, which highlight the imperative of integrity and transparency in governance. His career has been defined by a relentless commitment to legal reform and ethical leadership, making him a pivotal figure in Kenya's ongoing battle against corruption and a respected voice on matters of law and governance across Africa.