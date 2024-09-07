Wikileaks: US Embassy Praises Sajith’s English While Ranil Ridicules It

by A Political Affairs Correspondent





In a statement by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a recent presidential election rally has sparked both laughter and curiosity. Wickremesinghe, known for his witty speeches, claimed that the legendary poet and playwright William Shakespeare once attended English lessons conducted by his political rival, Sajith Premadasa, before writing The Merchant of Venice.





Then Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) and New Democratic Front presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa greets supporters outside a polling station after casting his vote during Sri Lanka 's presidential election in Weerawila on November 16, 2019. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m not going to argue about Mr. Sajith Premadasa’s English knowledge,” the President declared, tongue firmly in cheek. “But did you know that the poet William Shakespeare came to his tuition classes? He came before writing The Merchant of Venice.”





The remark, a clear jab at Premadasa’s reputed command of English, underscored the often playful, if biting, nature of Sri Lankan political discourse. It also raised eyebrows, given the absurdity of the claim—Shakespeare, after all, lived centuries before Premadasa.





But Wickremesinghe’s quip wasn’t just a casual joke. It brought into focus the underlying debate about Premadasa’s ability to articulate in English, a subject that has long been a topic of discussion, particularly in elite political circles. While supporters tout Premadasa’s education abroad and fluency in the language, detractors often seize upon his occasional missteps as evidence to the contrary.





A Diplomatic Perspective

Interestingly, Wickremesinghe’s remark coincided with a resurfacing of a 2003 U.S. Embassy cable on Sri Lankan politicians. Released through WikiLeaks, the cable offers a more sober assessment of Premadasa’s linguistic capabilities. The cable, titled “Biographic Sketches of Up-and-Coming Sri Lankan Politicians,” provides brief profiles of several prominent figures, including Premadasa, Sagala Ratnayake, and Vijitha Herath.





The diplomatic assessment describes Premadasa, who was then serving as Deputy Minister of Health and Nutrition, as “highly respected” and “well-informed.” The cable also highlights his education at Royal College, Colombo, and his further studies in the U.K. and U.S., noting that he “speaks excellent English.”









This starkly contrasts the humorous undertone of Wickremesinghe’s statements, underscoring the dual narratives that often characterize political personalities—one shaped by local rhetoric and another by foreign diplomatic observations.





The Saga of Sri Lankan Politicians’ English Proficiency

The same cable also evaluates other politicians’ English skills, painting a broader picture of linguistic competency among the nation’s leadership. Sagala Ratnayake, another UNP stalwart and close ally of Wickremesinghe, is praised for his “good English” and a background that includes studying in the U.S. and Germany. Similarly, Vijitha Herath of the JVP, known for his fiery rhetoric, is acknowledged as having “some English” proficiency—an indication of the varying levels of fluency within Sri Lanka’s political sphere.





The Embassy’s assessments serve as an intriguing counterpoint to local political jabs, offering a glimpse into how external observers perceive the country’s leaders. While Premadasa may be the subject of jokes at home, abroad he is seen as a well-educated and articulate politician with a command of English that serves him well on the international stage.





Beyond the Jest: Wickremesinghe’s Subtle Appeal

Despite the humor, Wickremesinghe’s speech carried a serious undertone. In his address, the President urged voters to elect competent representatives to Parliament, regardless of party affiliation. “Put good people in the parliament,” he said, stressing that as president, he is constrained by the team chosen by the electorate. “This time, when I became president, I took the team that was in the parliament. I didn’t choose. I will work and show you one team.”





The message was clear: beyond the playful banter, the quality of governance depends on the people elected to office. While language skills may make for good political theater, competence, integrity, and commitment are what truly matter in leadership.





Conclusion

Wickremesinghe’s lighthearted comment about Premadasa teaching Shakespeare English is a reminder of the theatrical nature of election campaigns. It reflects a longstanding tradition of humor in politics while highlighting deeper issues about representation and capability in governance.





Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy’s diplomatic profiles, with their more serious tone, add another layer to the conversation, presenting Premadasa as a leader of substance, capable of navigating the international stage with his “excellent” English skills intact.





In the end, Shakespeare himself might appreciate the irony: the comedy of politics often reveals deeper truths, and sometimes, even a joke can open up a serious dialogue about leadership and the future of a nation.





U.S. Embassy Cable Profiles (2003)

The following profiles are quoted from the U.S. Embassy cable titled “BIOGRAPHIC SKETCHES OF UP-AND-COMING SRI LANKAN POLITICIANS,” dated September 29, 2003:





>>> SAJITH PREMADASA:





“Premadasa, 36, is a UNP MP from Hambantota District in Sri Lanka’s deep south. He was first elected to Parliament in 2000 and was re-elected in 2001. He serves the governing coalition as Deputy Minister of Health and Nutrition. His father, then-President R. Premadasa, was assassinated by the LTTE in 1993. Due to his father’s manifold connections, Premadasa has many links in UNP circles, which should help him as he tries to ascend into UNP leadership ranks. Premadasa is highly respected as a well-informed, active MP. He was educated at Royal College, and also studied in the UK and the U.S. He is an IVP nominee in 2003. His wife, Hema, is a well-known Colombo socialite. He speaks excellent English and is Sinhalese Buddhist.”





>>> SAGALA RATNAYAKE:





Ratnayake, 35, is a UNP MP from Matara District in Sri Lanka’s deep south. He was first elected to Parliament in 2000 and again in 2001. His father, the late Kolitha Ratnayake, was the owner of a large tea estate and chairman of the State Plantation Corporation, which oversees all state-owned tea estates. At present, Ratnayake is Deputy Minister of Power and Energy, working under Minister Karu Jayasuriya. He is a close ally of Prime Minister Wickremesinghe. An excellent vote-getter, Ratnayake has a relaxed, easygoing manner. He is a graduate of Colombo’s Royal College. He later attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Munich in business administration. He speaks good English and is a Sinhalese Buddhist.





>>> VIJITHA HERATH:





“Herath, 40, is a JVP MP from Gampaha District. He is one of the relatively few public faces of the JVP (the party strictly controls its public interactions). He is considered intelligent and articulate, and is said to be very close to JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva. Herath has made many strident comments against the direction of the peace process. He also recently visited North Korea and was quoted in the press as expressing admiration for the system there. For these views and others, he is considered a firebrand of sorts even within JVP norms. Although a member of the JVP throughout the group’s 1988-89 insurrection, Herath did not serve in the group’s military wing and was not implicated in any armed attacks on the government. He speaks some English and is Sinhalese Buddhist.