Che Guevara: The Revolutionary Legacy in a Globalised World

On October 9, 1967, Che Guevara, the iconic revolutionary, was executed in the jungles of Bolivia. More than five decades later, his legacy continues to resonate worldwide, inspiring movements for social justice, anti-imperialism, and global solidarity. In Colombo, Sri Lanka, a special event was held to commemorate this significant anniversary, where the Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka participated in paying tribute to Che Guevara. The event was not just a remembrance of a man, but of an enduring symbol of resistance, celebrated by those who still look to his life and ideas for inspiration.





At a commemorative event in Colombo honouring Che Guevara’s legacy, Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka Andrés Marcelo Garrido and Comrade Tilvin Silva, General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), paid tribute to the revolutionary icon [ Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]

Che Guevara’s connection to Sri Lanka is rooted in the lesser-known chapter of his life when, during his travels as a revolutionary diplomat, he briefly visited the island. During his stay, he planted a rubber tree in one of the suburbs of Colombo, symbolising his solidarity with the agricultural workers of the region. This gesture, however small, reflected his broader vision of internationalism, where the struggles of the oppressed were interconnected, transcending national borders. The commemoration event in Colombo, held more than fifty years after his death, reaffirmed that Che’s ideals remain relevant, not only in Cuba but across the world.





Che Guevara’s life was defined by a fierce commitment to revolutionary change. Born Ernesto Guevara de la Serna in Argentina in 1928, Che’s early years were marked by a restless curiosity and a growing awareness of social inequality. His transformation from a medical student to a revolutionary leader was shaped by his travels across Latin America, where he witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of poverty, exploitation, and imperialism. These experiences, particularly his time in Guatemala and the overthrow of its democratically elected government by the United States, solidified his belief that true change could not be achieved through peaceful means but required armed struggle.





This conviction led him to Cuba, where, alongside Fidel Castro, Che played a central role in the Cuban Revolution. His dedication, bravery, and strategic acumen earned him a place not only as a military leader but as a symbol of the revolution itself. Che’s involvement in overthrowing the U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959 marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life, as he became one of the key figures in shaping Cuba’s post-revolutionary society.





But Che was never content to remain confined to one revolution. His vision was global. After the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, he turned his attention to other parts of the world, particularly Latin America and Africa, where he believed the fight against imperialism and for socialism needed to continue. His theory of guerrilla warfare, focalism (or foco theory), which argued that small groups of committed revolutionaries could spark broader uprisings, became a blueprint for revolutionary movements across the globe. Yet, as with many aspects of Che’s life, his theories were not without their challenges and failures.





Che’s attempts to ignite revolutions beyond Cuba, first in the Congo and later in Bolivia, ended in failure, with his final campaign in Bolivia leading to his capture and execution. On October 9, 1967, after being captured by the Bolivian army, Che was executed with the tacit support of the CIA. His death, however, did not mark the end of his influence. If anything, it cemented his status as a martyr for the cause of revolution. His life and ideas continued to inspire movements around the world, from Latin American guerrillas to African liberation fighters and even to the student uprisings of Europe in the 1960s.





The revolutionary fervour that Che embodied was driven not only by his experiences in Latin America but by a deep ideological commitment to Marxism. He believed that the global capitalist system, spearheaded by U.S. imperialism, was responsible for the exploitation of the masses in the Global South. His disdain for imperialism was not limited to a critique of foreign policy but extended to a condemnation of the economic structures that allowed powerful nations to plunder the resources and labour of weaker ones. Che’s vision for the world was one in which nations would be free from foreign domination, and the wealth of the world would be shared equitably among all people.





This anti-imperialist worldview remains deeply relevant today. The global inequality that Che Guevara railed against has not only persisted but, in many ways, intensified. Globalisation, which has brought unprecedented economic growth to some parts of the world, has also deepened the divide between rich and poor, with multinational corporations wielding more power than many nation-states. The environmental destruction that accompanies this unchecked pursuit of profit is yet another issue that resonates with Che’s critique of capitalism. While he may not have been an environmentalist in the contemporary sense, his opposition to overconsumption and materialism aligns closely with the concerns of today’s climate activists.





In addition to his role as a guerrilla leader, Che Guevara was also a profound thinker and writer. His works, particularly on guerrilla warfare and socialist economics, continue to be studied by those seeking alternatives to the capitalist system. Che’s economic vision for Cuba, where he served as Minister of Industries, was one that sought to reject the material incentives of capitalism and replace them with moral incentives—where the motivation to work and contribute to society came not from individual gain but from a sense of collective responsibility. This vision, while utopian and difficult to implement in practice, reflected Che’s deep belief in the potential for human beings to transcend selfishness and greed in pursuit of a more just and equitable society.





Che’s concept of the “New Man”, a human being motivated by ethical and social consciousness rather than personal wealth, speaks to the broader ethical dimension of his revolutionary vision. In a world increasingly dominated by consumerism and individualism, Che’s call for a society rooted in solidarity, self-sacrifice, and social responsibility is a reminder of the need for alternative values. His critique of capitalist values, which prioritise profit over people and material gain over collective well-being, continues to resonate in an age where social alienation, economic inequality, and environmental degradation have reached unprecedented levels.





However, Che Guevara’s legacy is not without controversy. His involvement in the Cuban government’s execution of counter-revolutionaries and his advocacy of armed struggle raise difficult questions about the morality of revolutionary violence. To some, Che’s willingness to use violence to achieve his political goals is a reminder of the dangers of ideological extremism. To others, his actions were justified within the context of the brutal realities of imperialism and capitalist oppression. These contradictions make Che a complex figure whose life and ideas defy easy categorisation.





In Sri Lanka, where his brief visit and the symbolic planting of a rubber tree are remembered with pride, Che Guevara’s legacy serves as a reminder of the global reach of his revolutionary vision. The struggles of the Sri Lankan people, particularly in the context of colonialism and post-colonial economic challenges, resonate with Che’s broader critique of imperialism and his call for global solidarity among oppressed nations. The tribute paid to him in Colombo, with the participation of the Cuban ambassador, highlights the enduring relevance of Che’s ideals in a world that continues to grapple with many of the same issues he fought against.





On this anniversary of his death, it is clear that Che Guevara’s influence has not waned. His face remains a ubiquitous symbol of rebellion and defiance, but more importantly, his ideas continue to inspire those who seek a world free from exploitation and oppression. Whether one agrees with his methods or not, there is no denying the profound impact he has had on global struggles for justice. In a time of growing inequality, environmental crisis, and resurgent imperialism, Che’s critique of capitalism and his vision of a more just and equitable world remain as relevant as ever. As the world commemorates the anniversary of his death, it is worth reflecting not only on the man but on the ideals he stood for—and the enduring fight for a better world.