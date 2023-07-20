Conflict beyond Reason

by Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja

The NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania concluded without any tangible progress towards peace. Instead, it appeared more like a display of unity to perpetuate and intensify conflicts between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO, all while claiming to be peacemakers. Unexpectedly, the Wagner Group offered some consolation to Western proponents of conflict, showcasing Russia’s leadership capacity to manage an unimaginable conflict situation with ingenuity and minimal political damage. Perplexed American and NATO leaders were left speechless, realizing that Russia had overcome an internal crisis they had hoped to exploit to destabilize the country. Throughout history, self-centered leaders have driven humanity into wars, resulting in dehumanization and ultimately achieving nothing.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of NATO summit, Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It is disheartening that morally and intellectually conscious leaders have not learned from history that wars are not the solution to man-made conflicts. The ongoing proxy war between Ukraine and Russia spans multiple conflicting time zones, resulting in wasted time, loss of human lives, energy depletion, economic devastation, destruction of the environment, and an uncertain future for mankind. Both sides rely on military strategies to address differences in human perspectives, geopolitical interests, and priorities for shaping the future. Is this a perpetuated ignorance of crucial life facts or a deliberate suppression of human wisdom for change and global harmony? When life’s realities call for a shift, intelligent leaders take steps to bring about change in the best interest of their nations.









The current conflicts between former Cold War adversaries are fueled by deep-seated mistrust, animosity, and the temptation to victimize the rest of humanity through historical disorder. There is a lack of visionary leadership and a viable plan to alter the course of these tragic events, marked by widespread deaths and destruction. Morality and human intellect continue to decline, hindering any possibility of immediate ceasefires or workable peace agreements.





A rational analysis of conflicts and the search for peace involve listening to diverse viewpoints, learning from them, and finding common ground without necessarily agreeing or disagreeing. This requires effective communication and enlightened leadership traits. Humanity is burdened with sorrows and fears of unknown hostilities, daily killings, and displacement. A society or nation, no matter how it claims to be normal, cannot function as fully developed beings in human culture or make meaningful contributions to sustainable change and progress. The US, NATO, the EU, Russia, and Ukraine are trapped in this seamless yet vicious entanglement. Unfortunately, desperation may drive someone to unilaterally use tactical nuclear weapons, leading to catastrophic global consequences.









Throughout history, powerful individuals and nations that transgressed and manipulated the Earth and humanity eventually met their demise due to natural causes, as determined by the laws of God. Many empires and egoistic leaders have experienced this natural course of events. The conscientious people of the world possess a rational understanding of the equilibrium and balanced relationship between man, life, and the God-given living Universe in which we all reside. We wonder who, besides God, could have created life, the Earth, and the functioning Universe, perfectly balanced and functional since time immemorial.





Who else but God determined that the Earth would spin at a speed of 1670 km per hour, orbit the sun at 107,000 km per hour, and rotate at 28,437 km per hour at the equator? The average distance between the Earth and the Sun is approximately 93 million miles (105 million km), and the distance between the Earth and the Moon is currently 384,821 km (equivalent to 0.002572 Astronomical Units). If the distances between the Earth-Sun and Earth-Moon were to change, there would be no sign of life, human civilizations, or habitable environments left on Earth. As human beings, we all have one origin, so why can’t we coexist in peace and harmony? Do people ponder and realize how God created human beings and how societies have flourished since time unknown to human consciousness?





God created human beings from dust, then from a sperm-drop, then from a leech-like clot. He brings us into the light as children, allows us to grow and reach our full strength, then lets us become old. Some of us die before reaching this stage, and ultimately, we reach an appointed term to learn wisdom (Chapter 40:67, The Qur’an).





We, the people, aspire for peace and global harmony, but leaders seem to opt for conflicts. If Russian, American, and NATO leaders are sincere, proactive, and accountable to the global community, they urgently need advisors who can provide fresh ideas and creative strategic thinking to address the complex layers of political conflicts and humanitarian crises. These leaders must break free from the entrenched political mindset of warmongers.





Recently, this author proposed a strategic framework for dialogue to achieve peace and urged global leaders to adopt it. The emerging conflicts and leadership failures necessitate new thinking and new individuals with ideas and ideals to reject the violent assumptions of militarization and ego-driven triumphs that lead to genocidal plans. We, the people of the world, implore conscientious global leaders to prevent the impending epicenter of cataclysm and listen to voices of reason, immediately calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine and halting the escalation of military confrontations between Russia, NATO, America, the EU, and others. When pushed to the brink of reason, war becomes anti-human and can result in the global annihilation of cultures and civilizations. If we continue on this path, there will be NOTHING left on Earth that resembles a civilized society.





Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution, Germany